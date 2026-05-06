FENC Secures Second Consecutive Inclusion in S&P Global Dow Jones Best in Class Emerging Markets Index

TAIPEI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern New Century Corporation ("FENC" or "the Company") has once again been selected as a constituent of S&P Global 2026 Dow Jones Best in Class (DJBIC) Emerging Markets Index, standing out among approximately 3,500 invited companies worldwide. This marks the second consecutive year that FENC has been included in the index, underscoring the Company's solid performance in sustainability practices and risk management capabilities.

Beyond its index inclusion, FENC was also included in The Sustainability Yearbook for both 2025 and 2026. In 2025, the Company received the Industry Mover Award in the Industrial Conglomerates (IDD) category, highlighting measurable improvements in its sustainability performance and assessment results.

Under the framework of S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), FENC has continued to strengthen its operational resilience and risk management capabilities while integrating sustainability strategies into its core businesses. In terms of environmental initiatives, the Company continues to expand its recycled polyester (B2B bottle-to-bottle recycling/T2T textile-to-textile recycling) product portfolio, broadening applications in food-grade packaging and textiles, while further developing key circular economy technologies—including mechanical and chemical recycling, and carbon resource utilization—and expanding recycling sources across land, sea, and air, in response to the global transition toward low-carbon development and the circular economy.

Across its social and governance practices, FENC continues to enhance the quality of corporate governance by fostering a people-oriented workplace culture, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, strengthening employee care and well-being, and reinforcing internal controls and risk management mechanisms. These efforts have received positive recognition from international rating institutions.

FENC stated that sustainable development and business performance are mutually reinforcing. In addition to its continued investment in green transformation and technology upgrades, the Company has maintained a stable dividend policy. The Board of Directors has approved this year's dividend distribution, which is expected to extend its 59-year record of consecutive dividend payouts, delivering long-term, stable returns to shareholders while balancing environmental and social value and driving both sustainability and corporate value growth.

About Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC)

Founded in 1949 as the parent company of the conglomerate Far Eastern Group, FENC is an international company based in Taiwan, operating in the USA, Japan, Mainland China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and supplies to major international brands worldwide.

To learn more about FENC please visit https://www.fenc.com/en-US

SOURCE Far Eastern New Century Corporation