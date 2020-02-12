Fence Quarter, LLC Announces the Debut of Its Carbon Fiber Fail Not Hardware System: The First of Its Kind Used in Wood Deck Railings

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fence Quarter, LLC has done it again with another industry first that is changing the construction industry for the better. The company has launched its patent pending FAIL NOT carbon fiber supplement, a durable piece of hardware that can be incorporated into a wood deck railing for added support. This type of hardware system is especially beneficial for balconies and patios that require additional railing support, such as installations on the first or second floors.



FAIL NOT Hardware in a Deck Railing Frame FAIL NOT being installed on Frame with Fence Quarter's specially designed tools

The Deck Railing Panels provided by Fence Quarter offer a beautiful and easy to install solution for homes of all sizes and styles. Like the company's patented wood deck railing inserts, the FAIL NOT was inspired by the founding team's extensive field experience. The team sought to create innovative tools that effectively simplify and streamline the otherwise time-consuming, costly as well as frustrating experiences that many homeowners and construction companies experience when installing, building, and maintaining porches or decks. Like the pre-assembled deck railing inserts, the FAIL NOT is made from the highest quality material, is easy to install, and delivers long-lasting results.



The FAIL NOT patent pending hardware system is the strongest insert on the market, exceeding Building Code requirements by over 11 times. It is made using carbon fiber and designed to withstand temperatures beyond 120 °F. Like all Fence Quarter products, the FAIL NOT hardware system is designed to be highly functional and aesthetically pleasing. In fact, after installation the only component of the FAIL NOT system that can be seen are the stainless-steel security screws.



Unlike other support systems, the FAIL NOT is uniquely designed so that homeowners can readily remove their deck railing inserts for regular maintenance or for changing to another one of Fence Quarter's unique designs. In short, the carbon fiber support system only needs to be installed once, which saves time and reduces costs, while delivering a lower environmental footprint because the carbon fiber is made in the USA from 100 percent recycled materials.



The FAIL NOT, as well as the entire debut line of Fence Quarter products, is now available for purchase. To learn more, contact Fence Quarter by calling Toll Free 800-205-0128, emailing sales@fencequarter.com, or visiting www.FenceQuarter.com.

About Fence Quarter, LLC

Based in Lynnwood, Washington, Fence Quarter, LLC designs and manufactures innovative tools as well as deck and porch railing inserts. Homeowners, seasoned decking professionals, and contractors can all benefit from the high quality and sustainable products that Fence Quarter delivers. From the patented deck railing infill insert to the FAIL NOT patent pending hardware system, Fence Quarter has a history of designing and selling innovative products that are the first of their kind within the industry. The company is dedicated to creating products that are easy to use, beautiful to behold, and feature high quality craftsmanship. To learn more about the FAIL NOT patent pending hardware system contact a Fence Quarter team member by emailing sales@fencequarter.com, or visiting www.FenceQuarter.com.

