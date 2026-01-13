Fencer launches the best security suite for startups

Fencer built the security suite they wish they had at their previous startups. The suite covers security essentials and streamlines compliance audit prep without enterprise tooling, headcount, or slowdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencer today announced its emergence from stealth, introducing a new security platform purpose-built for software startups. Fencer enables companies to establish a security foundation that supports their compliance objectives without slowing down product development or hiring a dedicated security team. Fencer raised $5.5 million in a seed round led by MHS Capital with participation from Goldcrest Capital and a couple dozen angels.

"Security becomes important for most startups long before they have the resources to hire a security team," said Vladik Rikhter, co-founder of Fencer. "The tools available today assume time, headcount, and specialized expertise that startups simply don't have. We built Fencer based on the need we had while building a software platform used by 70,000 fast-food chains around the globe. Fencer gives teams a clear and practical way to handle security without turning it into a full-time job."

Fencer's platform consolidates the core security capabilities startups need in a single, developer-friendly suite that covers critical technical compliance controls while elevating security and includes:

Unified vulnerability detection and remediation support covering code, attack, surface, cloud infrastructure, and endpoints.

An integrated SIEM

Connections with GRC tools that streamline audit prep

"Fencer is designed for technology startups with limited security resources, and growing exposure to security and compliance requirements," said Rikhter.

By simplifying security operations and accelerating audit readiness, the platform helps startups move faster with confidence, reduce risk, and build credibility with customers earlier in their lifecycle.

"Security should help startups grow, not slow them down," said Rikhter.

"Most security tools are built for teams much larger than ours. Fencer made it possible for a small engineering team to take security seriously without adding complexity or overhead," says David Merritt, CTO of Watch Duty.

Fencer is a first of its kind cybersecurity suite that enables software startups to stay on top of security and compliance without cumbersome and costly tools requiring hours of busy work. Fencer is easily integrated into all aspects of building and shipping software. It surfaces security issues that really matter, fixes them and morphs as you build and grow. Fencer also makes audit prep far less painful and time consuming. Learn more at Fencer.dev

