Fencing Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Acquires Atlantic Fence Supply

News provided by

Fencing Supply Group

27 Sep, 2023, 15:41 ET

ASHLAND, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group ("FSG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, announced that it has acquired Atlantic Fence Supply ("AFS" or "The Company"), an experienced fence supplier known for their customer service and reliability serving Richmond, Tidewater and the surrounding Virginia area. AFS is a leading wholesale distributor of ornamental, vinyl, wood, and chain link fencing, as well as custom gates, and operates from their branch location in Ashland, Virginia.

Established in 1998, AFS prides itself on providing outstanding customer service with a sales staff that has more than 50 years of combined fence experience. The company focuses on the fabrication of chain-link gates, kennels and aluminum slide gates, as well as standard and custom vinyl fence styles. Macon Powers, President of Atlantic Fence Supply, said, "Joining Fencing Supply Group will provide many opportunities for our employees and customers. We are excited to expand our capabilities and continue to give our customers the dedication they have come to expect."

"We are very excited to help AFS build on their outstanding track record and continue to grow their business. The company is built on a cultural foundation of integrity, trust and taking care of its people, which aligns with our values," said Andrea Hogan, CEO of Fencing Supply Group.

ABOUT FENCING SUPPLY GROUP

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor and manufacturer of fencing and outdoor living supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Hartford Fence, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, Sharon Fence Distributors, Specialty Fence Wholesale Jacksonville, Specialty Fence Wholesale Mulberry, and Vinyl by Design, which collectively operate over 70 branches across more than 30 states. For further information, please visit fencingsupplygroup.com.

ABOUT THE STERLING GROUP

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 66 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $6.1 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

SOURCE Fencing Supply Group

