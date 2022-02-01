Fencing Supply Group, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes Acquisition of Specialty Fence Wholesale Jacksonville

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group (FSG) today announced that it has acquired Specialty Wholesale Fence Jacksonville. Specialty Wholesale Fence is a respected leading wholesaler of vinyl and aluminum fencing products in the Jacksonville, Florida, market.

"We are excited to welcome the dedicated people of Specialty Fence Wholesale to our Fencing Supply Group team," said Andrea Hogan, CEO of Fencing Supply Group. "We are building North America's premiere distributor for fencing and outdoor living products, and Specialty Fence Wholesale is the ideal fit."

"Specialty Fence Wholesale complements our existing footprint in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas," added Jeff Cook, FSG executive vice president of M&A and Greenfields. "New and existing customers will benefit from having more options and greater access to high-quality fencing, perimeter security and outdoor living products."

"We have built a company that thrives on providing the best customer experience in the fence industry and takes pride in our knowledgeable staff and high-quality products," remarked Stephen Seymour, owner of Specialty Fence Wholesale Jacksonville. "Our market is becoming more competitive, and customers are looking for more. By joining Fencing Supply Group, we can take our business to the next level, which means an opportunity to accelerate growth and more professional options for our people."

Fencing Supply Group is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, an operationally focused private equity firm focused on the industrial sector. Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor and manufacturer of fencing and outdoor living supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, Sharon Fence Distributors, and Vinyl By Design, which collectively operate nearly 70 branches across more than 30 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 61 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

