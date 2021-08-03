Fencing Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Grows with Acquisition of Sharon Fence Distributors

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group (FSG), a group of industry-leading distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living products, today announced that it has acquired Sharon Fence Distributors. Sharon Fence is a full-service fencing supply and manufacturer based in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with additional locations in Buffalo, New York, and Columbus, Ohio. Fencing Supply Group is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group.

"We have admired Sharon Fence, and we are excited and delighted they are joining our FSG team as we build the premier fencing distribution, manufacturing, and outdoor living products company in North America for our customers, suppliers, and people," said Andrea Hogan, FSG CEO.

"Sharon Fence is a fantastic addition whose three locations increase the FSG footprint and extend our service area in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Customers will have greater choices and expanded product offerings for their fencing and outdoor living projects from a first-class distributor," added Jeff Cook, FSG Executive Vice President of M&A and Greenfields.

"Joining FSG is the absolute right next step for our company and our people. We found the perfect partner to increase our capacity to serve our customers, to expand our product lines, and to offer our people more opportunities where they can thrive," commented David Smith, president of Sharon Fence Distributors.

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, and Pro Access Systems, which collectively operate 53 branches across 29 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 59 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com .

