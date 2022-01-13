FEND Announces Partnership with Habits & Hustle Host and Best-Selling Author Jennifer Cohen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Cloud, the makers behind FEND, a fast, effective, and hydrating nasal hygiene mist that helps clean the air we breathe, announced today that Habits & Hustle Host and Best-Selling Author, Jennifer Cohen, has joined the brand as a Strategic Wellness Advisor.

Jennifer is a brand strategist, international speaker, educator, and the CEO of Suprema, which provides guidance, management, strategic and advisory services for individual and corporate brands, both emerging and large. With her expertise, Jennifer helps clients in the health, wellness and lifestyle spaces create top and bottom-line growth through partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and other business initiatives.

"Jennifer's impact in the health and wellness industry is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the FEND team as a wellness advisor," said Dr. David Edwards, FEND inventor, pioneering aerosol scientist, and longstanding Harvard University Faculty member. "We look forward to working with Jennifer to introduce FEND further within the health & wellness communities as a science-backed hygiene system that will help us improve human life one breath at a time."

FEND harnesses the cleansing power of natural salts to usher in a new frontier of daily hygiene in today's world. With FEND's new product launch in late 2021, the brand sold out within a matter of weeks given unprecedented consumer demand. To-date, FEND has been named a 2021 World Changing Idea by Fast Company and was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2020.

"FEND is a health and wellness game-changer, and I am honored to be a part of the team that has developed a product that is at the forefront of immune health today," said Jennifer Cohen, Strategic Wellness Advisor at FEND. "It has become undeniable that respiratory wellness should be a priority in our day-to-day lives, and FEND's science and technology provides a much-needed and convenient way to help keep our upper respiratory airways clean and healthy going forward."

For more information on FEND, and to view the science behind the product, please visit: https://www.hellofend.com/ and https://www.hellofend.com/pages/science.

About Sensory Cloud:

Sensory Cloud is a Cambridge-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing.

About Jennifer Cohen:

Jennifer Cohen is a best-selling author, brand strategist, international speaker and educator with a specific focus on building healthy habits to drive positive behavioral change. She has been mentioned as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Health and Fitness" by Greatist and is currently ranked #16 "Most Impactful Fitness Entrepreneurs" by Web MD.

Jennifer is also a host of one of the fastest rising, regularly ranked podcasts, the critically acclaimed Habits & Hustle in collaboration with Entrepreneur media. The show does a deep dive into the habits and "hustle" of thought leaders, entrepreneurs and overall extraordinary people and gleans insight to what they did and do to get to that level. In addition, Jennifer was also the cofounder of Hot 5, a popular fitness App that was ranked #1 in the Apple App store and acquired by Weight Watchers in 2016.

Jennifer has also authored 3 best-selling books including, No Gym Required – Release Your Inner Rock Star, Strong is the New Skinny, and Badass Body Goals. With all of her achievements, the one closest to her heart is being the co-founder of The Good Human Foundation, which hosts the annual star-studded " Babes For Boobs " bachelor auction supporting breast cancer research and treatment.

