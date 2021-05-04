FEND By Sensory Cloud Selected As A Finalist In The Consumer Products Category Of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

FEND, a non-drug salt-and-calcium based nasal hygiene mist that helps to remove small respiratory droplets from our airways for up to six hours after each use, has been selected as a finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas in the Consumer Products Category.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"What makes FEND world-changing is that in the face of a global respiratory health crisis we have a way to clean the air we breathe — today," says FEND inventor and founder, David Edwards, longstanding Harvard University faculty member and pioneering aerosol scientist. "A simple daily hygiene, like washing your hands or brushing your teeth, FEND places salts that already exist in our bodies right where it counts, in the upper airways where most of the particles we breathe each day fall out. FEND is based on new discoveries in how our immune system cleans the air we breathe — and is being used today in thousands of homes, schools and offices around the USA. It is also on the front line in the terrible pandemic health crisis in Bangalore India. We look forward to making FEND — in increasingly accessible and convenient forms — available to people around the world wherever they are. We are so honored that Fast Company has recognized the potential of FEND to fundamentally change human hygiene and improve how we live today."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Sensory Cloud:

Sensory Cloud is a Cambridge-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing.

