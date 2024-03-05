FENDER CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF THE STRATOCASTER®--THE MOST PLAYED, SOUGHT AFTER, AND BELOVED MODEL IN MUSIC HISTORY

Fender Will Honor the Iconic Model With a Multi-Pronged Campaign To Celebrate "A Guitar Forever Ahead Of Its Time" As Well As The Introduction of New 70th Anniversary Special Edition Models

Mateus Asato, Tyler Bryant, Rebecca Lovell, Tom Morello, Simon Neil, Ari O'Neal, REI, Nile Rodgers, Tash Sultana and Jimmie Vaughan Join the 70th Anniversary Celebration to Pay Homage to Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Stratocaster® guitar , an unrivaled and iconic masterpiece from the visionary portfolio of founder, Leo Fender. What distinguishes the Stratocaster® is not just its remarkable pedigree, but its capacity to transcend genre, skill levels, and any qualifying parameter. Beloved by enthusiasts with even a passing interest in music, the Stratocaster® holds a special place in the hearts of collectors, seasoned professionals, and dedicated fans who revere this famed model. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Fender's year-long celebration goes beyond mere nostalgia. It encompasses the release of seven new models, each meticulously designed to pay homage to the Stratocaster® guitars' enduring legacy. These models, featuring two existing classics adorned in the Stratocaster® guitars famous 2-Color Sunburst finish and five limited edition anniversary models, symbolize Fender's commitment to innovation, acknowledging the evolving musical landscape and mission to inspire the next generation of players, ensuring the Stratocaster® guitars influence continues to resonate for years to come.

Nile Rodgers plays his Hitmaker Stratocaster.

In 1954, the iconic Fender Stratocaster® burst onto the scene, leaving an indelible mark that would forever transform the musical landscape. Today, seven decades later, Fender reflects on the enduring impact of this legendary instrument, one that has played a central role in the creation of countless classics across genres globally. Upon its introduction, the instrument was heralded for its barrier-breaking design—this was the first electric guitar to not overtly mimic the shape and structure of older hollowbody jazz-style electrics. In addition to the Stratocaster® guitars' bold aesthetic choices, both the three-pickup setup and user-friendly tremolo bridge were seen as revolutionary steps forward in electric guitar manufacturing. It became immediately apparent that this instrument was setting a new precedent, however things were just getting started. In the late 1960s, a musician by the name of Jimi Hendrix arrived on the scene. Besides his otherworldly stage presence, songwriting, and guitar-playing abilities, his signature was a classic off-white Stratocaster® that seemed to hardly ever leave his side. Hendrix's affinity for the Stratocaster® elevated the instrument to new heights, witnessing players across all genres favoring the lightweight, single-coil outfitted guitar over the more conventional dual-humbucker guitars. Since then, the Stratocaster® has graced the stage alongside icons among the likes of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Jeff Beck, Juanes, Kurt Cobain, John Frusciante, H.E.R., Steve Lacy, and scores more.

"One of the fascinating nuances about Jimi was that his guitars weren't just instruments to him, but extensions of him…part of his persona. He communicated a different vibe through each guitar and that's what made him select certain instruments for certain songs," said Janie Hendrix. "It was about the mood and feelings he wanted to evoke. When he picked up his Stratocaster®, strap yourself in, because he's going to take you on a wild, free ride. If you listen to songs from Are You Experienced you feel the electricity of his Strat® that he played in live performances, bringing that unmistakable surge created by Jimi through that extension of himself. It's a thrilling thing to see and hear."

"As a teenager, the Stratocaster® was the guitar of my dreams. The artists that inspired me to play, Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore, David Gilmour and others, all played Stratocaster® guitars on landmark albums I listened to endlessly then and now," said FMIC CEO, Andy Mooney. "After 70 years, the Stratocaster® guitar is the electric guitar most often played by today's artists, on stage, in studio and at home. Our goal with the Anniversary collection is to celebrate players at every level, from beginner to virtuoso and recognize the far-reaching impact of this very special instrument."

Marking the "Year of the Stratocaster®" in its 70th anniversary, Fender proudly unveils a celebration highlighting the rich legacy of this favored instrument known as being "Forever Ahead of Its Time." The campaign will not only showcase various content pieces, from hero films to compelling stories, but will also emphasize how these elements highlight the wide breadth of influence the Strat® has had on artists and players across genres, regions, and generations, all of whom have played pivotal roles in shaping its enduring impact on music history. Players and fans alike can expect a fully integrated global initiative, engaging, activating, and expanding relationships with the modern player—Fender's commitment to staying "Forever Ahead of Its Time" in the dynamic world of music. For 70 years the Stratocaster has been the perfect guitar for rebellious and ground-breaking artists. Once viewed as unconventional, its visionary design has proven to be forever innovative, forever iconic and forever ahead of its time. Celebrate the Strat with a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)". Full performance featuring shredding by: Tom Morello, Nile Rodgers, Ari O'Neal, REI, Nile Rodgers, Tash Sultana and Jimmie Vaughan.

In addition:

"Voodoo Child: Forever Ahead of Its Time" Hero Film: A crescendo of visual poetry ensues as a roster of extraordinary artists deliver their own unique rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" – a powerful testament to the Stratocaster ® guitar enduring significance as a musical pioneer and the perfect homage to one of its most legendary riffs. The set design itself is a nod to Jimi's infamous Live In Maui performance, further amplifying the homage to the Stratocaster ® guitars iconic history. With featured talents such as Mateus Asato , Tyler Bryant , Rebecca Lovell , Tom Morello , Simon Neil , Ari O'Neal , REI, Nile Rodgers, Tash Sultana and Jimmie Vaughan , this celebration not only pays homage to the past but serves as a compelling force propelling the Stratocaster ® boldly into the future, reaffirming its position as a timeless innovator in the world of music.





"I got my Stratocaster in 1973 when I realized that it was what my sound was missing, and once I did...it changed my life 1000%," Rodgers said. "I have been able to write the jazz influenced dance-disco funk pop songs that people have loved for decades as well as rock, country, folk and EDM collaborations thanks to my Strat."

To honor the celebration, Fender is unveiling a new line of 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® models, only available for purchase in 2024. The celebration kicked off earlier this year with new anniversary 2-Color Sunburst offerings for the Player Stratocaster® and American Professional II Stratocaster®. Both models preserve the model's classic look and tone while also providing cutting edge features and modern flourishes that cater to today's player:

The Player Stratocaster ® in Limited Anniversary 2-color sunburst which features a maple neck with a 9.5" rosewood fingerboard and a modern "C" profile while three Single Coil Strat ® pickups deliver crystal clear, bell-like tones that suit any genre.

in Limited Anniversary 2-color sunburst which features a maple neck with a 9.5" rosewood fingerboard and a modern "C" profile while three Single Coil Strat pickups deliver crystal clear, bell-like tones that suit any genre. The American Professional II Stratocaster® in Limited Anniversary 2-color sunburst which sports the popular Deep "C" neck with smooth rolled fingerboard edges, "Super-Natural" satin finish and sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register while V-Mod II Stratocaster® single-coil pickups retain a bell-like chime and warmth.

Fender is also releasing five 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® models showcasing the rich heritage and legendary tones that have made the Stratocaster® an unrivaled icon. Vintage purists and progressive players seeking cutting-edge features alike will find a model in the 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® Collection that will deliver:

The 70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster ® features a dazzling Nebula Noir finish along with a modern "C"-profile maple neck, 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges, and Pure Vintage '59 Single-Coil Strat ® pickups that offer rich, articulate tones perfect for any genre.

features a dazzling Nebula Noir finish along with a modern "C"-profile maple neck, 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges, and Pure Vintage '59 Single-Coil Strat pickups that offer rich, articulate tones perfect for any genre. The 70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster ® exudes elegance and class with a stunning flame maple top with Comet Burst finish. Standout features include a deep "C"-neck with smooth rolled fingerboard edges, sculpted neck heel that provides a comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register, 70th Anniversary V-Mod II single-coil Strat ® pickups that deliver dynamic and expressive tones, and locking tuners.

exudes elegance and class with a stunning flame maple top with Comet Burst finish. Standout features include a deep "C"-neck with smooth rolled fingerboard edges, sculpted neck heel that provides a comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register, 70th Anniversary V-Mod II single-coil Strat pickups that deliver dynamic and expressive tones, and locking tuners. The 70th Anniversary Vintera ® II Antigua Stratocaster ® features an iconic Antigua finish with a hand painted matching pickguard. This model has a "U" shape maple neck based on a classic '70s profile, 7.25" radius rosewood fingerboard with vintage-tall frets, and a trio of 70th Anniversary Vintage-Style '70s Single-Coil Strat ® pickups that deliver the perfect blend of warmth and bite.

features an iconic finish with a hand painted matching pickguard. This model has a "U" shape maple neck based on a classic '70s profile, 7.25" radius rosewood fingerboard with vintage-tall frets, and a trio of 70th Anniversary Vintage-Style '70s Single-Coil Strat pickups that deliver the perfect blend of warmth and bite. The 70th Anniversary American Vintage II 1954 Stratocaster ® in 2-Color Sunburst radiates vintage charm with a 7.25" radius fingerboard equipped with vintage frets and 70th Anniversary 1954 Single-Coil Strat ® pickups that conjure authentic tones that sparkle and bark. Also featured is a single-ply pickguard with period correct pickup covers, switch tip and knobs.

in 2-Color Sunburst radiates vintage charm with a 7.25" radius fingerboard equipped with vintage frets and 70th Anniversary 1954 Single-Coil Strat pickups that conjure authentic tones that sparkle and bark. Also featured is a single-ply pickguard with period correct pickup covers, switch tip and knobs. The 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster® HSS is an incredible sight to behold with its pearly iridescent Amethyst finish. The unique roasted maple neck with "Modern D" profile, Ultra rolled fingerboard edges, speedy 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard and 22 medium-jumbo frets offers effortless playability, along with the 70th Anniversary Ultra Noiseless™ Strat® pickups and 70th Anniversary Ultra Quadra ™Tap Humbucker that provide endless tonal possibilities.

In addition, the Fender Custom Shop is unveiling a limited-edition collection that celebrates the rich heritage and legacy of this remarkable instrument. Crafted by the most talented artisans in the industry, these guitars epitomize excellence, seamlessly merging innovation with Fender's storied heritage. Numerous models in this lineup offer customization options through the network of Custom Shop Showcase dealers, empowering players to personalize their instruments according to their unique preferences.

The Limited Edition 70th Anniversary Stratocaster ® contains distinctively elevated features from the golden era of the Stratocaster ® . Its two-piece select alder body delivers lively resonance and well-balanced tone and is decked out in gold hardware as well as an NOS lacquer finished striking Bright Sapphire Metallic.





contains distinctively elevated features from the golden era of the Stratocaster . Its two-piece select alder body delivers lively resonance and well-balanced tone and is decked out in gold hardware as well as an NOS lacquer finished striking Bright Sapphire Metallic. The Limited Edition 70th Anniversary 1954 Stratocaster ® wears a gorgeous Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst lacquer finish and features a number of Custom Shop treatments with varying degrees of wear including Time Capsule, NOS, Deluxe Closet Classic, Relic ® , Journeyman Relic ® , Heavy Relic ® and Super Heavy Relic. Its two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows.





wears a gorgeous Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst lacquer finish and features a number of Custom Shop treatments with varying degrees of wear including Time Capsule, NOS, Deluxe Closet Classic, Relic , Journeyman Relic , Heavy Relic and Super Heavy Relic. Its two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows. The Limited Edition Fat 1954 Stratocaster ® Relic ® with Closet Classic Hardware has a two-piece select ash body that resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, clad in a ravishing Relic ® lacquer finish in Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst, Aged White Blonde, Aged Black and Super-Faded Aged Surf Green, and features slightly oxidized Closet Classic hardware for an authentically worn-in look.





has a two-piece select ash body that resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, clad in a ravishing Relic lacquer finish in Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst, Aged White Blonde, Aged Black and Super-Faded Aged Surf Green, and features slightly oxidized Closet Classic hardware for an authentically worn-in look. The Limited Edition 1954 Roasted Stratocaster® Journeyman Relic® wears a sensational Journeyman Relic® lacquer finish in Wide Fade Chocolate Two-Color Sunburst, Natural Blonde, '55 Desert Tan, Aged Black, Cimarron Red and Aged Desert Sand. The two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows.

The Limited Edition 1954 Hardtail Stratocaster® DLX Closet Classic contains a two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) produces lively resonance with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, with sparkling gold hardware and wrapped in a gorgeous Deluxe Closet Classic lacquer finish in Two-Color Sunburst, Dirty White Blonde, Super/Super Faded Aged Shell Pink, India Ivory and Faded Aged Canary Yellow.

"These 70th Anniversary models encapsulate everything that a player, whether beginner or seasoned veteran, seeks in a Stratocaster®," said Justin Norvell EVP of Product, FMIC. "Recognizing the Strat® guitars history as more than just a guitar but as a tool for progress and sonic exploration, we equally prioritize the inclusion of features tailored to meet the player's evolving needs. This blend of tradition and innovation not only celebrates the rich heritage of the Stratocaster® but also signifies our ongoing commitment to being the torchbearer in the evolution of this beloved guitar—a responsibility we hold with the utmost reverence and dedication."

STRATOCASTER® 70TH ANNIVERSARY MODELS

PLAYER STRATOCASTER® ($799.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €869.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥104,500 JPY The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster® is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound - bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation - the Player Stratocaster® is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It's ready to serve your musical vision, it's versatile enough to handle any style of music and it's the perfect platform for creating your own sound. Respecting our heritage while maintaining our innovative spirit, the power trio of Player Series single-coil pickups are crisp and articulate - it's authentic Fender tone with a modern edge. The "Modern C"-shaped maple neck's comfortable contours and smooth finish are ideal for almost any playing style. By adding a 22nd medium jumbo fret to the contemporary 9.5"-radius fingerboard we've made it easier to express yourself musically. The updated 2-point tremolo design has smoother travel for enhanced playing feel while simultaneously giving you rock-solid tuning stability. Other features include master volume and tone controls, a 5-way pickup switch, 3-ply pickguard, synthetic bone nut, dual-wing string tree, sealed tuning machines and four-bolt "F"-stamped neck plate that marks this instrument as the real deal - as Fender as it gets. Players can own their tone and create something new with the Player Stratocaster®. The Player Stratocaster®, Maple Fingerboard, or Pau Ferro Fingerboard, are now available in a new color option, Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL II STRATOCASTER® ($1,699.99 USD, £1,959.00 GBP, €2,249.00 EUR, $3,299.00 AUD, ¥275,000 JPY) The American Professional II Stratocaster® draws from more than sixty years of innovation, inspiration and evolution to meet the demands of today's working player. The popular Deep "C" neck features smooth rolled fingerboard edges, "Super-Natural" satin finish and sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register. V-Mod II Stratocaster® single-coil pickups are more articulate than ever while retaining bell-like chime and warmth. An upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block increases sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle. The American Pro II Stratocaster® delivers instant familiarity and sonic versatility players will feel and hear right away, with broad ranging improvements that add up to nothing less than a new standard for professional instruments. The American Professional II Stratocaster®, Maple Fingerboard, or Rosewood Fingerboard, are now available in a new color option, Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst.

70TH ANNIVERSARY PLAYER STRATOCASTER® ($999.99 USD, £959.00 GBP, €1,099.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥165,000 JPY) Experience authentic Fender® style and modern performance with the 70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster®. Featuring a luminous and dazzling Nebula Noir finish, this Strat® is arrestingly beautiful, versatile enough to handle any style of music and perfect for creating your own sound. The modern "C"-profile maple neck and 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges provide authentic Fender® feel, while Pure Vintage '59 Single-Coil Strat® pickups offer rich, articulate tones that fit any genre. With a 2-point tremolo and Classic Gear™ tuners to ensure precise tuning stability, you have the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities. The 70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster®, a versatile instrument to inspire players and their performance. Available in Nebula Noir.

70TH ANNIVERSARY AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL II STRATOCASTER® ($1,999.99 USD, £2,169.00 GBP, €2,499.00 EUR, $3,699.00 AUD, ¥330,000 JPY) Players will go to new heights with the 70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster®. The alder body, stunning flame maple top and Comet Burst finish exude elegance and class. Equipped with 70th Anniversary V-Mod II single-coil Strat® pickups, this guitar delivers dynamic and expressive tones. The deep "C"-neck features smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a "Super-Natural" satin finish and sculpted neck heel for a supremely comfortable feel and easy access to the upper register. An upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block increases sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle. Deluxe locking tuners ensure exceptional tuning stability. The American Pro II Stratocaster® delivers instant familiarity and sonic versatility you'll feel and hear right away, with broad ranging appointments that add up to nothing less than a new standard for professional instruments. The Inca Silver ABS molded case provides reliable protection for your prized instrument. Offered in Comet Burst.

70TH ANNIVERSARY VINTERA® II ANTIGUA STRATOCASTER® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,299.00 GBP, €1,499.00 EUR, $2,399.00 AUD, ¥220,000 JPY) Revive the spirit of the '70s with the 70th Anniversary Vintera® II Antigua Stratocaster®. The 70th Anniversary Vintera® II Antigua Stratocaster® showcases our iconic Antigua finish, complemented with hand painted matching pickguard. The alder body provides classic Fender tone that's full of punch and clarity. The "U" shape maple neck is based on a classic '70s profile and offers a remarkably comfy feel, while the 7.25" radius rosewood fingerboard with vintage-tall frets provides vintage playability with ample room for big bends and expressive vibrato. Under the hood, you'll find a trio of 70th Anniversary Vintage-Style '70s Single-Coil Strat® pickups that deliver the perfect blend of warmth and bite. The vintage-style "F" stamp tuners and vintage-style hardtail bridge with block saddles ensure rock-solid tuning stability.

70TH ANNIVERSARY AMERICAN VINTAGE II 1954 STRATOCASTER® ($2,599.99 USD, £2,649.00 GBP, €2,999.00 EUR, $4,699.00 AUD, ¥396,000 JPY) Celebrate the birth of a legend with the 70th Anniversary American Vintage II 1954 Stratocaster®. Crafted with a resonant 2-piece ash body finished in nitrocellulose lacquer, this instrument radiates vintage charm. The 1-piece maple neck and 7.25" radius fingerboard with vintage frets provide the smooth playability that players have cherished for decades. 70th Anniversary 1954 Single-Coil Strat® pickups conjure authentic tones that sparkle and bark when pushed. Other appointments include a vintage-accurate synchronized tremolo with cold rolled steel block and bent steel saddles, single-line "Fender Deluxe" tuners and a single-ply pickguard with period correct pickup covers, switch tip and knobs. The included vintage-style tweed case is packed with a bevy of period case-candy to complete the package. This limited-edition model captures the essence of the original Stratocaster®, a must-have for collectors and Strat® enthusiasts.

70TH ANNIVERSARY ULTRA STRATOCASTER® HSS ($2,499.99 USD, £2,649.00 GBP, €2,999.00 EUR, $4,599.00 AUD, ¥330,000 JPY) Experience elevated tones and playability with the 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster® HSS. An incredible sight to behold, the lustrous and pearly iridescent Amethyst finish dances across the alder body's sculpted contours - changing colors before your very eyes. The 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster® HSS features a unique "Modern D" neck profile with Ultra rolled fingerboard edges for hours of playing comfort. Roasted maple ensures absolute stability and enhanced resonance, while the tapered neck heel allows easy access to the highest register. A speedy 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard and 22 medium-jumbo frets provide effortless playability across the entire neck. The 70th Anniversary Ultra Noiseless(™) Strat® pickups and 70th Anniversary Ultra Quadra Tap(™) Humbucker, along with advanced wiring options, provide endless tonal possibilities – with pristine clarity and no hum. Other key features include Ultra 2-point tremolo bridge, short-post locking tuning machines, chrome hardware and bone nut. Includes vintage-style Black Tweed case. The 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster® HSS: a versatile, state-of-the-art instrument designed to push your playing to new heights.

FENDER CUSTOM SHOP STRATOCASTER® 70TH ANNIVERSARY MODELS

LIMITED EDITION 70TH ANNIVERSARY STRATOCASTER® NOS ($4,700.00 USD, £4,799.00 GBP, €5,499.00 EUR, $7,499.00 AUD, ¥759,000 JPY) 2024 marks the platinum anniversary of the Stratocaster®—that's seven decades of the world's greatest electric guitar. To mark this auspicious milestone, the Fender Custom Shop introduces the Limited Edition 70th Anniversary Stratocaster®. Its two-piece select alder body delivers lively resonance and well-balanced tone and is decked out in gold hardware, an NOS lacquer finish in striking Bright Sapphire Metallic, and distinctively elevated features from the golden era of the Stratocaster®. The one-piece 4A flame maple neck has a big, comfortable 10/'56 Soft "V" profile, topped by a 9.5"-radius fingerboard with 21 gold Medium Vintage (47095) frets, abalone dot markers and a bone nut. Pure sonic Strat® magic comes from three Custom Shop hand-wound Fat '50s Stratocaster® pickups with gold magnets, delivering crisp highs and well-balanced mids and lows. Vintage Modified #2 wiring includes five-way pickup switching and the Tone-Saver bleed circuit, which eliminates tone loss when volume is turned down. Other premium features include an 11-hole single-ply parchment pickguard, Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, wing string tree, special 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® neck plate, deluxe embroidered hardshell case, and certificate of authenticity.

LIMITED EDITION 70TH ANNIVERSARY 1954 STRATOCASTER® ($4,200.00 - $5,825.00 USD, £4,299.00 - £5,899.00 GBP, €4,899.00 - €6,749.00 EUR, $6,999.00-$9,799.00 AUD, ¥693,000 - ¥913,000 JPY) To celebrate 70 years of the Stratocaster®—the platinum anniversary of the world's greatest electric guitar—the Fender Custom Shop introduces the Limited Edition 70th Anniversary 1954 Stratocaster®. Its two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, and wears a gorgeous Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst lacquer finish in a number of Custom Shop treatments with varying degrees of wear, including Time Capsule, NOS, Deluxe Closet Classic, Relic®, Journeyman Relic®, Heavy Relic® and Super Heavy Relic®. Its one-piece quartersawn maple neck is fashioned with a special 70th anniversary Soft "V" profile based on an incredible Strat® neck from July 1954. This is topped with vintage compound-radius fingerboard (7.25" to 9.5") with 21 medium vintage (47095) frets and a 1.625" bone nut. Three Custom Shop hand-wound '54 Strat® pickups deliver that classic Strat® voice with clear, bell-like highs, routed through vintage '54 Strat® wiring with wax paper cap and five-way switching. Other premium features and authentic first-year Strat® appointments include a single-ply white pickguard and serial-number back plate, 1954-style ABS white pickup covers and control knobs, Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, disc string tree, special 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® neck plate, deluxe embroidered hardshell case, special "case candy" kit and certificate of authenticity.

LIMITED EDITION FAT 1954 STRATOCASTER® RELIC® WITH CLOSET CLASSIC HARDWARE ($5,025.00 USD, £4,999.00 GBP, €5,799.00 EUR, $7,999.00 AUD, ¥797,500 JPY) To celebrate 70 years of the Stratocaster®—the platinum anniversary of the world's greatest electric guitar—the Fender Custom Shop introduces the Limited Edition Fat '54 Stratocaster® Relic®. Its two-piece select ash body resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, clad in a ravishing Relic® lacquer finish in Wide Fade Two-Color Sunburst, Aged White Blonde, Aged Black and Super-Faded Aged Surf Green, and featuring slightly oxidized Closet Classic hardware for an authentically worn-in look. Its one-piece quartersawn maple neck is fashioned with a special 70th anniversary Soft "V" profile based on an incredible Strat® neck from July 1954, topped by a 9.5"-radius fingerboard with 21 narrow tall (6105) frets and a 1.625" bone nut. Three Custom Shop hand-wound Fat '50s Strat® pickups produce crisp highs and well-balanced mids and lows, using Fat '50s Strat® wiring and five-way switching. Other premium features and authentic first-year Strat® appointments include a single-ply white pickguard, 1954-style ABS white pickup covers and control knobs, Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, disc string tree, special 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® neck plate, deluxe embroidered hardshell case, strap and certificate of authenticity.

LIMITED EDITION 1954 ROASTED STRATOCASTER® JOURNEYMAN RELIC® ($4,950.00 USD, £4,999.00 GBP, €5,699.00 EUR, $7,899.00 AUD, ¥797,500 JPY) To celebrate 70 years of the Stratocaster®—the platinum anniversary of the world's greatest electric guitar—the Fender Custom Shop introduces the Limited Edition Roasted '54 Stratocaster® Journeyman Relic®. Its two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) resonates with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, and wears a sensational Journeyman Relic® lacquer finish in Wide Fade Chocolate Two-Color Sunburst, Natural Blonde, '55 Desert Tan, Aged Black, Cimarron Red and Aged Desert Sand. The one-piece roasted quartersawn maple neck is fashioned with a special 70th anniversary Soft "V" profile based on an incredible Strat® neck from July 1954, topped by a 9.5"-radius fingerboard with 21 narrow tall (6105) frets and a 1.625" bone nut. Three Custom Shop hand-wound '54 Strat® pickups deliver that classic Strat® voice with clear, bell-like highs, routed through vintage '54 Strat® wiring with wax paper cap and five-way switching. All in all it's a distinctive combination of 1950s-inspired aesthetics, with other premium features including an eight-hole gold anodized pickguard, 1954-style ABS white pickup covers and control knobs, Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuners, disc string tree, special 70th Anniversary Stratocaster® neck plate, deluxe embroidered hardshell case, strap and certificate of authenticity.

LIMITED EDITION 1954 HARDTAIL STRATOCASTER® DLX CLOSET CLASSIC ($4,825.00 USD, £4,799.00 GBP, €5,549.00 EUR, $7,699.00 AUD, ¥797,500 JPY) 2024 marks the platinum anniversary of the Stratocaster®—that's seven decades of the world's greatest electric guitar. To mark this auspicious milestone, the Fender Custom Shop introduces the Limited Edition '54 Hardtail Stratocaster® Deluxe Closet Classic with Gold Hardware. Its two-piece select ash body (with offset seam on the treble side) produces lively resonance with singing highs, sweet midrange and tight lows, with sparkling gold hardware and wrapped in a gorgeous Deluxe Closet Classic lacquer finish in Two-Color Sunburst, Dirty White Blonde, Super/Super Faded Aged Shell Pink, India Ivory and Faded Aged Canary Yellow. Its one-piece quartersawn maple neck is fashioned with a special 70th anniversary Soft "V" profile based on an incredible Strat® neck from July 1954, topped by a vintage compound-radius fingerboard (7.25" to 9.5") with 21 medium vintage (47095) frets and a 1.625" bone nut. Three Custom Shop hand-wound '54 Strat® pickups deliver that classic Strat® voice with clear, bell-like highs, routed through vintage '54 Strat® wiring with wax paper cap and five-way switching. All together it spotlights an ultra-rare set of period-correct Stratocaster® appointments, with other premium features including a single-ply white pickguard, vintage-style hardtail bridge, vintage-style tuners, disc string tree, deluxe embroidered hardshell case, strap and certificate of authenticity.

