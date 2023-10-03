FENDER CONTINUES LEGACY OF BOUNDLESS SONIC INNOVATION WITH TONE MASTER® PRO--A DIGITAL WORKSTATION OFFERING QUALITY AND VERSATILITY IN EQUAL MEASURE

The Compact and Capable Multi-Effect and Digital Amp Modeling Powerhouse Features Accurate Analog Sounds, an 8-Core CPU, USB Connectivity, and More

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the powerful Tone Master® Pro , Fender's revolutionary multi-effects system. This highly anticipated amp modeling workstation will allow players to harness endless tonal possibilities, all contained in a powerfully intuitive and easy-to-use interface. The award-winning Tone Master® amplifier series, originally debuted in 2019 with the introduction of the Tone Master® Twin Reverb® and Tone Master® Deluxe Reverb®, marked a new frontier in digital amplification. The tone, feel, responsiveness and character of the Tone Master® Series amplifiers are virtually indistinguishable from their original tube counterparts, featuring the exceptional tonal qualities of their legendary predecessors with modern capabilities for today's musician.

Unleash a universe of sound with the new Tone Master Pro. With world-class tonal replication, Tone Master Pro is the groundbreaking multi-effects system from the best ears in the business. Dan Geraghty explores the Tone Master Pro.

While Fender® amplifiers have been the industry standard for decades, today's players sometimes need more than any one amp can provide. Enter the Tone Master® Pro, a one-stop shop multi-effects workstation featuring 100+ different effect and amp models, staggeringly accurate recreations of the world's most beloved amps, as well as USB connectivity to our Mac/PC Desktop apps for further customization and recording options. The Tone Master® Pro signifies the brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and reshaping the musical landscape.

"The Fender® Tone Master® Series is the result of extensive research and development focused on achieving one clear objective: to replicate the world's most revered amplifiers and effects, integrating all the modern features and functionalities that today's musicians demand," says Max Gutnik, SVP of Products at FMIC. "Today, we embark on the next chapter in the Tone Master lineage with Fender's first no-compromise multi-effects guitar workstation. With renowned sound quality of the Tone Master series, an intuitively powerful interface and a comprehensive set of inputs and outputs, the Tone Master Pro stands out as the ultimate guitar processor in terms of tone, dynamics, power, and user-friendliness. We're eagerly looking forward to witnessing and experiencing the Tone Master Pro on stages and in studios across the globe!"

Players, touring professionals and casual bedroom musicians alike, have long grappled with the challenge of achieving quality tones without the burden of excessive and oftentimes expensive equipment. The Tone Master® Pro revolutionizes this experience, providing a comprehensive solution for musicians who seek an all-in-one powerhouse. Tone Master Pro seamlessly combines the capabilities of a wide range of amplifiers and effects from various manufacturers, using Fender's acclaimed Tone Master® modeling process. The result is a sound that's remarkably close to the signature tones of tube amplifiers. The portable nature of the Tone Master® Pro further sets it apart. Whether jet-setting across the country or creating tracks in a home studio, the Tone Master® Pro adapts effortlessly. Its 4x4 USB audio interface allows direct connection to a Mac or PC, eliminating the need for microphones, allowing musicians to plug in and directly access incredible tones for both live performance and studio recording.

At the heart of the Tone Master® Pro lies its unparalleled processing capability and architecture. Fender has taken a leap forward by incorporating enhanced computing power to provide users an unmatched level of tonal freedom and seamless control. The Tone Master® Pro boasts an extensive array of meticulously crafted amp models and effects, each designed to capture the essence of legendary amplifiers and iconic effects units. From vintage classics to modern powerhouses, the Tone Master® Pro empowers musicians to explore a vast tonal landscape and is the only multi-effects workstation to incorporate an EVH 5150 IIIs amp model that has been given an official seal of approval by EVH itself. To complete the workstation, musicians can add the Tone Master FR powered amplifiers for a full range, flat response, designed for use with any digital guitar amp modeler and profiler. The Tone Master® FR-10 and Tone Master® FR-12 deliver clear and accurate sound reproduction and perfectly replicate every detail of the amp and effect models made to bolster its sound.

In addition, musicians globally can expect a series of firmware updates for the Tone Master® Pro amplifier, beginning with the first update scheduled 90 days after launch, followed by updates at the six-month mark after launch and every six months thereafter. These updates will enable users to incorporate numerous additional amps and effects over time. Firmware updates will provide bug fixes, additional amp and effects models and exciting new features and functionality. Unleash a universe of sound. Featuring world-class tonal replication, Tone Master Pro is the groundbreaking multi-effects system from the leader in guitar amplification.

Tone Master® Pro ($1699.99 USD, £1,649.00 GBP, €1,899.00 EUR, $2,749.00 AUD, ¥220,000 JPY)

Tone Master® Pro is the first no-compromise multi-effects guitar workstation that features the amazing sound quality the Tone Master® series is known for, combined with a powerfully intuitive interface and complement of I/O that makes Tone Master® Pro the best sounding, most powerful and easiest to use guitar processor ever. Tone Master® Pro features over 100 of the world's most popular amps and effects, including all of the classic Tone Master® Fender® models, the first officially licensed EVH 5150 III Stealth model, and other can't live without classics that have all been perfectly replicated using our proprietary Tone Master® Modeling process. Tone Master® Pro's lightweight, rugged, stage-friendly form factor is as beautiful as it is functional. With a full-color touchscreen, stunning graphics, and intuitive user interface, dialing in the perfect tone has never been easier or more inspiring.

Create Presets, customize your footswitch assignments and combine them to create Songs and organize into Setlists with ease. Tone Master® Pro's 10 custom-designed footswitch encoders make editing a breeze, giving you instant access to all your presets and parameters and make adjustments just like you would on the real thing. Connect to our Tone Master® Pro Control app via USB for creating, editing and sharing your own presets or for auditioning and downloading thousands of tones created by Fender's community of players and artists.

Tone Master® FR-10 & Tone Master® FR-12 ($499.99-$549.99 USD, £469.00-£519.00 GBP, €549.00-€599.00 EUR, $849.00-$1,049.00 AUD, ¥77,000-¥92,400 JPY)

The Tone Master FR-10 & Tone Master FR-12 are full-range, flat-response powered speakers designed for use with today's digital guitar amp modelers and profilers. Tone Master FR-10 & Tone Master FR-12 deliver clear and accurate sound reproduction and perfectly replicate every detail of the amp and effect models. They're the ultimate companion to Tone Master Pro and the ideal solution for players who use modelers at home or on stage.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

