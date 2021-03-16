Fender® Releases American Acoustasonic® Jazzmaster®, Adding Cult Classic Guitar To Latest Platform In Sonic Innovation

"Even though I've only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio," said Lindsey Buckingham, Award-winning singer-songwriter, guitarist and creative force behind Fleetwood Mac. "I'm excited to give it some more time to get to know it a little better, and for it to get to know me a little better. Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style. Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that."

Launched in 1959, the original Jazzmaster guitar model was one of Fender's very first shapes and wowed players with its tremolo string system - tried-and-true, yet forward-thinking at the same time. It has been chosen by artists ranging from The Who's Pete Townshend and Television's Tom Verlaine; to Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis. Jazzmaster guitars have been seen during some of music's most groundbreaking moments: from the cover of My Bloody Valentine's genre-defining first album, to Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury set, and the rule-breaking Saturday Night Live performance which earned Elvis Costello a ban from the show. Now, Acoustasonic technology allows Jazzmaster players to further push the envelope, combining pristine acoustic and electric tones with legendary Fender feel and playability. The new model is loaded with a variety of acoustic voicings: four new settings which take advantage of the larger body shape to access warm, natural tones. Like previous models, the many voicings of the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster are accessed via the Blend Knob. This simple-but-elegant control method allows for dramatic switches between rich acoustic tones to raucous feedback, but with the precision to find just the right balance anywhere in between. The Acoustasonic Jazzmaster® also boasts the most intense electric sound to date in the Acoustasonic series, driven by a powerful Tim Shaw-Designed Humbucking pickup.

"The culmination of five years of design, building, and refining the form factor and technology of this guitar has been a proud journey. The Jazzmaster was made iconic by inventive musicians looking for a guitar that could deliver unique sounds," said Billy Martinez, Fender VP Category Manager - Acoustic and Squier Divisions. "The Acoustasonic Jazzmaster expands on this tradition. With three powerful pickups and the Fishman Acoustic Engine, all controlled by a single Blend knob, the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster now gives the player unmatched sonic versatility."

Born out of Fender's constant drive to innovate, the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is built with the characteristic engineering and craftsmanship that defined the company's 75 years as an industry leader. From the specially-tuned body to the carved neck heel, every aspect of the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is built for best-in-class performance. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is available in five finishes that nod to the model's heritage while remaining bold and new, including Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tungsten, Tobacco Sunburst, and Arctic White.

"The resounding success of the Acoustasonic Series has allowed us to expand beyond just building a groundbreaking product, and into developing a long-term platform," continued Martinez. "With the Jazzmaster now representing the third iteration of our Acoustasonic technology, we're making it clear that this is more than just an interesting concept — the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is ready to be your go-to instrument."

A mini-documentary on the creation of this latest Acoustasonic, Versatile by Design , is now available, providing a look at how versatility is the driving force in the design process and the personalities who designed this incredible guitar. This intimate, multi-chapter deep dive features Fender® artists including: Michael Lemmo, Henri Cash, Vagabon, and Jordan Hawkins.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Acoustic engine delivering 10 different body style and tone wood combinations

Four New Acoustic Voicings, ranging from the booming lows of the country music classic Jumbo Body Shape to the precise, studio-ready sound of an All-Mahogany Small body

Blend knob for selection and combining of voices

All-Mahogany body and neck with ebony fingerboard offers a familiar playing feel and adds warmth to the guitar's tone

3 Pickup Systems - New Fender Tim Shaw Designed Acoustasonic Shawbucker; Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer; Fishman Enhancer

Color options include Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tobacco Sunburst, Tungsten, and Arctic White

Fender discusses the all-new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in an episode of Fender's serialized social video series, Fender Demos™ . Fender Demos is an educational video series focused on providing a deep dive into Fender's newest products. The series focuses on showcasing not only the key features and benefits but also the sonic quality of Fender's instruments, amplifiers and pedals. In addition to product demos, the series also provides valuable beginner, intermediate and advanced tone tips, set-up and maintenance guides and insights to getting the most out of your Fender gear.

High-resolution artist, lifestyle and product images of the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster can be found HERE ; full product descriptions and specifications HERE . To view the hero launch video of the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, click HERE . To experience the interactive American Acoustasonic Series microsite, click HERE . For a historical timeline of the Jazzmaster, click HERE . For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

The American Acoustasonic - Jazzmaster ($1,999.99 USD, ¥270,000 JPY, £1,879.00, €2,099.00, $3,999.00 AUD) represents the next phase of purposeful innovation that drives Fender acoustic guitars. The power of the Fender and Fishman Transducers Inc.-designed Acoustic Engine is sure to deliver true inspiration, delivering 10 different body style and tone wood combinations. From acoustic shapeshifting to electric rhythm tones, this extremely versatile guitar opens a new door to discovering endless sonic possibilities.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel® and Bigsby®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrates 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender, Acoustasonic, Jazzmaster, Stratocaster, Telecaster, Squier, Jackson, Charvel and Bigsby are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster and Fender Demos are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of them.

SOURCE Fender