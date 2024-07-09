FENDER RELEASES THE PLAYER II SERIES, A CATALYST TO UNITE THE NEXT-GENERATION OF PLAYERS

The World's Best-Selling Guitar Series Just Got Better: Player II Boasts Premium Specs and Never-Released Vintage Car-Inspired Colorways

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the arrival of the Player II Series – an update to Fender's long-standing best-selling electric series, the Player Series - designed for musicians ready to take the next step in their creative journey.

Introducing the All New Player II Series. Vital versions of our most iconic models with modern upgrades for a new kind of player: modern “C” necks with smooth rolled edges, the return of rosewood fingerboards and new vintage colors unearthed from the vaults. April Kae plays a Player II Series Precision Bass®.

Since its inception in 2018, the Player Series has shown nearly 30% consecutive year-over-year growth globally and holds rank as Fender's best-selling range of electric guitars of all time due to its accessible features that both capture the imagination of new players and satisfy the demands of more experienced guitarists alike. Available now, the Player II Series takes the best of its predecessor's features and improves them with upgraded specs like rosewood fingerboards, modern "C" necks with rolled edges, and new vintage colors from the vaults exemplifying the innovation, culture, community, and lifestyle synonymous with Fender® Electrics.

At a time when data1 shows the global music industry is booming, with revenue at its highest since 1999 - the Player II series continues to inspire the next generation of musicians, ushering in a new kind of guitar player that takes creativity to a new level. The just-released lineup of models up the ante on the previous range with numerous innovative details and specs, new options for chambered ash and chambered mahogany bodies and never-released vintage colorways - Coral Red, Aquatone Blue, Hialeah Yellow and Birch Green - '50s and '60s vintage car colors pulled from the archives.

The 2024 campaign for the Player II Series, "The All New Player II" marks one of Fender's most significant debuts yet. It begins with an electrifying hero film blending four distinctive renditions of The Kinks' timeless hit, "All Day & All of the Night," set in unique environments. For the film, All Day and All of the Night: The All New Player II Series | Fender®, Fender has partnered with acclaimed artists Julien Baker, singer-songwriter from Memphis and 1/3 of boygenius, DIIV, influential indie rock band, content creator and touring bassist (Fever 333) April Kae and alternative rock trio Wallows. The campaign includes four product marketing vignettes with the same artists and environments, skillfully highlighting key features of the Player II Series.

In addition to the hero film and ten product demo videos, Exploring the Player II Series, the multi-pronged campaign debuts various content pieces:

Player II Sessions , featuring performances and interviews with the four campaign artists, Julien Baker , DIIV, Wallows and April Kae , each showcasing an original performance. Watch the first Fender Session , featuring interview and performance by Wallows: Wallows Sessions | The Player II Series | Fender

featuring performances and interviews with the four campaign artists, , each showcasing an original performance. Watch the first , featuring interview and performance by Wallows: New Fender series featuring Fender Next artists - Militarie Gun ( Los Angeles ), Joy Oladokun ( Nashville ), English Teacher (Leeds), Vacations ( Australia ), and additional content with artists based in Japan and China . Each docu-style episode will capture a "day in the life" of being a Player with the artists as they prepare for a show.

featuring Fender Next artists - and additional content with artists based in and . Each docu-style episode will capture a "day in the life" of being a Player with the artists as they prepare for a show. The Modern Creator , campaign series features stories through the eyes of four content creators, Monica Valli , Mary Spender , Gabriel Takei and Dovydas , as they share their unique musical journeys.

, campaign series features stories through the eyes of four content creators, as they share their unique musical journeys. Player I vs. Player II Side By Sides, engaging select channels, such as Andy Ferris , for side-by-side comparisons highlighting the improvements from Player to Player II guitars and bases.

"The Player II Series represents our continued evolution in design and functionality," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product, FMIC. "We listened to the feedback from musicians around the world and incorporated their insights to refine and innovate our instruments. The re-introduction of rosewood fingerboards is a restoration of the 'original Fender recipe' and will no doubt be a fan favorite - but we didn't want to stop there. We've also incorporated our rolled fingerboard edges for a broken-in feel, upgraded hardware, and have some new body options as well- which underscores our commitment to providing players and creators with the tools they need to express their unique sound and style. The Player II Series is not just an upgrade, it's a detailed re-imagining of our core silhouettes, highlighting our dedication to quality and the continuous refinement of our instruments."

Additionally, Player II offers new options for chambered ash and chambered mahogany bodies for the Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which will be available in October. Designed for musicians ready to elevate their craft, the Player II Series sets a new standard for quality and performance in the mid-price range. Series includes:

Player II Stratocaster ®

Player II HSS Stratocaster ®

Player II Telecaster ®

Player II Jazzmaster ®

Player II Jaguar ®

Player II Mustang ®

Player II LH Stratocaster ®

Player II HH Telecaster ®

Player II LH Telecaster ®

Player II Precision Bass ®

Player II Jazz Bass ®

Player II Mustang Bass®

"Music is about a multisensory experience and the P-Bass provides that. It feels great to wear, it sounds great and it looks incredible. It's classic but always feels current. It always feels relevant and that's not something that can be said about any product let alone a guitar." April Kae.

"This guitar feels like a magic guitar that fell into my hands and it's perfect. I feel like I'm constantly chasing that one guitar and this is just perfect." Zachary Cole Smith, DIIV

"The Player II Series Stratocaster feels like a great guitar and I was impressed by how it played very easy and simple. The tones are great. I think people are going to enjoy it." Braeden Lemasters, Wallows

PLAYER II SERIES MODELS:

Player II Stratocaster® ($799.99 - $899.99 USD, £739.00 - £809.00 GBP, €869.00 - €949.00 EUR, $1,299.00 - $1,449.00 AUD, ¥104,500 - ¥121,000 JPY) The Player II Stratocaster® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. Choose from alder, chambered ash or chambered mahogany bodies available in both classic Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Strat® pickups offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 5-way blade switch lets you dial in everything from glassy neck pickup cleans to rowdy bridge pickup snarl and all points in between, while a 2-point tremolo and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities. Available in LH model. Offered in Chambered Ash and Chambered Mahogany bodies.

Player II HSS Stratocaster® ($829.99 - $929.99 USD, £759.00 - £829.00 GBP, €889.00 - €969.00 EUR, $1,349.00 - $1,499.00 AUD, ¥108,900 -126,500 JPY ) The Player II Stratocaster® HSS radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. Choose from alder, chambered ash or chambered mahogany bodies available in both classic Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Strat® pickups and a Player Series Alnico II humbucker offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 5-way blade switch lets you dial in everything from glassy neck pickup chime to rowdy bridge pickup roar and all points in between, while a 2-point tremolo and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Telecaster® ($799.99 - $899.99 USD, £739.00 - £809.00 GBP, €869.00 - €949.00 EUR, $1,299.00 - $1,449.00 AUD, ¥104,500 - ¥121,000 JPY) The Player II Telecaster® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. Choose from alder, chambered ash or chambered mahogany bodies available in both classic Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Tele® pickups offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way blade switch lets you dial in everything from smooth neck pickup chime to cutting bridge pickup twang and all points in between, while a 6-saddle bridge, block steel saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities. Available in LH model. Offered in Chambered Ash and Chambered Mahogany bodies.

Player II HH Telecaster® ($829.99 USD, £769.00 GBP, €899.00 EUR, $1,349.00 AUD, ¥108,900 JPY) The Player II Telecaster® HH radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico II humbuckers offer articulate highs, muscular mids and chunky lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way blade switch lets you dial in everything from creamy neck pickup warmth to rowdy bridge pickup roar and all points in between, while a 6-saddle bridge, bent steel saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Jaguar® ($829.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $1,349.00 AUD, ¥108,900 JPY) The Player II Jaguar® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V (Bridge) and Alnico II (Neck) Single-Coil Jaguar® pickups offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way blade switch lets you easily dial in everything from glassy neck pickup chime to cutting bridge pickup bite and all points in between, while a 6-saddle Jaguar bridge with Floating Tremolo, upgraded Mustang® saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Jazzmaster® ($829.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $1,349.00 AUD, ¥108,900 JPY) The Player II Jazzmaster® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Jazzmaster pickups offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way toggle switch lets you easily dial in everything from glassy neck pickup chime to cutting bridge pickup bite and all points in between, while a 6-saddle Jazzmaster bridge with Floating Tremolo, upgraded Mustang® saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Mustang® ($799.99 USD, £619.00 GBP, €729.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥104,500 JPY) The Player II Mustang® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Mustang® pickups offer crystalline highs, musical mids and tight lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way toggle switch lets you easily dial in everything from glassy neck pickup chime to cutting bridge pickup snarl and all points in between, while a 6-saddle hardtail bridge, bent steel saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Precision Bass® ($799.99 USD, £839.00 GBP, €979.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥104,500 JPY) The Player II Precision Bass® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 20 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Split-Coil P Bass® pickups offer sweet highs, musical mids and seismic lows that elevate any genre. An adjustable 4-saddle bridge, single-groove steel saddles and open-gear tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Jazz Bass® ($799.99 USD, £839.00 GBP, €979.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥104,500 JPY) The Player II Jazz Bass® radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 20 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil J Bass® pickups offer sweet highs, growling mids and seismic lows that elevate any genre. An adjustable 4-saddle bridge, single-groove steel saddles and open-gear tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

Player II Mustang® Bass ($799.99 USD, £679.00 GBP, €799.00 EUR, $1,299.00 AUD, ¥104,500 JPY) The Player II Mustang® Bass PJ radiates timeless Fender charm, but under the hood, it's primed for today's players. Everything about the neck is designed for fast and fluid playability, from the Modern "C"-profile with silky satin urethane finish on the back to the comfy 9.5"-radius slab rosewood or maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges and 20 medium jumbo frets. A classic alder body is available in both timeless Fender finishes and never-before-seen colors unearthed from the archives. Player Series Alnico V Split-Coil P Bass® and Single-Coil J Bass® pickups offer sweet highs, growling mids and seismic lows that elevate any genre. The 3-way toggle switch lets you easily dial in everything this versatile pickup set has to offer, while an adjustable 4-saddle bridge, single-groove steel saddles and open-gear tuners ensure precise tuning stability for the flexibility to explore endless sonic possibilities.

