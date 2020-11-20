Fenergo Rises Nine Places in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2021, Wins Awards for CLM, KYC, and Onboarding

DUBLIN and LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has risen nine places in the RiskTech100® 2021 report to number 33, and has won three award categories including OpsTech: Onboarding, Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC). This is the second consecutive year Fenergo has been awarded for CLM and KYC. Click here to download the report.

Fenergo was selected as the leader for all three categories by Chartis Research following a rigorous evaluation of 100 global risk technology vendors for its annual study of the top 100 risk technology companies. Providers are evaluated and ranked based on product functionality, strategy, core technology, innovation, customer satisfaction and market presence. Fenergo has risen 37 places since it first featured in the report in 2015.

"Operational and governance technology is growing in importance for financial firms," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "In this context, Fenergo's particular strength in the areas of CLM, KYC and onboarding is reflected in its category awards, and its nine-point rise in this year's rankings."

Marc Murphy, CEO at Fenergo said, "We are delighted to be once again recognized by Chartis Research as the leader for CLM and KYC and now for the first time, onboarding. In today's challenging business environment financial institutions need transformative solutions that enable them to deliver a more streamlined and efficient service to their clients. These awards are testament to our commitment to delivering solutions that enable financial institutions to automate KYC compliance, enhance customer experience and reduce the cost of regulatory change."

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fenergo