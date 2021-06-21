Fenergo Strengthens Executive Team to Spearhead Next Phase of Business Growth and SaaS Product Transformation

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for financial institutions, today announces the appointments of Stella Clarke as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer and Alan Molloy as Chief Product Officer. The recent hires will take the firm to the next phase of growth by strengthening and executing corporate, go-to-market and product strategies. The move follows Fenergo's recent acquisition by Astorg and Bridgepoint.

Stella brings decades of experience working in banking technology, operations and enterprise financial software roles in capital markets, wholesale banking and fintech firms across Asia and Europe. Stella most recently held roles at Murex where she spearheaded a strategic global marketing practice. Stella has previously held numerous roles at DBS Bank in Singapore including Head of Technology and Operations in wholesale banking for Treasury & Markets, and Wealth Management. A recognized thought leader in the industry, Stella has a proven track record of driving strategy, building offerings and adapting go to market approaches to deliver the best, most relevant solutions to financial institutions. Stella is responsible for setting the firm's strategic direction, both organically and inorganically, and positioning Fenergo as a leading, product-first cloud-native technology provider of CLM and regulatory solutions supporting the needs of financial institutions.

With more than 30 years' experience leading product and technology teams for a diverse range of organizations at various stages or growth, Alan brings a rich experience and track record in technology leadership, innovation and digital transformation at a range of firms including Paddy Power, FINEOS, Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and McKinsey. Alan is responsible for driving the product organization and strategy with a focus on leveraging Fenergo's CLM platform for scale. Alan will focus on reinforcing excellence within Fenergo's engineering function and leading teams to execute on the firm's vision to become truly cloud-native and accessible to all financial institutions.

"Stella and Alan have a strong vision of where we need to go as we embark on this next chapter of growth and platform evolution. Both have proven track records in leading diverse high growth software firms with experience in financial services, SaaS, cloud and digital transformation. They perfectly complement our existing team's skills in accelerating growth," commented Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo.

Alan Molloy said, "Fenergo is the undisputed leader in CLM and has an extensive track record in delivering transformative solutions that remove the friction from know your customer (KYC) and client onboarding while ensuring regulatory compliance. It's a privilege to be part of the C-suite at this juncture and I'm excited to help scale the business through the delivery of our cloud-native SaaS CLM platform to financial institutions globally."

"Fenergo has built fantastic momentum in the industry and a very strong brand in the CLM and KYC space. There is huge potential for growth, and I look forward to strategically guiding the business to the next chapter while further elevating the brand and expanding our GTM on a global scale," said Stella Clarke.

About Fenergo:

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognized for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Fenergo currently employs over 850 people and has offices in North America, the UK, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Asia Pacific, and the UAE.

For further information about Fenergo, please visit: www.fenergo.com

SOURCE Fenergo