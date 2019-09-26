Fenergo Wins Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Award

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 September 2019, Dublin – Fenergo, a leading provider of digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, has jointly won the RegTech category at the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards. The award is in recognition of Fenergo's track record in enabling financial institutions to transform client experiences while ensuring regulatory certainty.

Conor Coughlan, Chief Marketing Officer, Fenergo, said: "Ireland has become a melting pot for regulatory technology innovation and this award reinforces Fenergo's position as the market leader. Fenergo is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable financial institutions to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) compliance processes while creating frictionless, digital client experiences."

The Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards, inaugurated by Deloitte and partners, celebrates technological innovations in the financial services sector. It recognises the individuals and companies that are innovating in the industry, addressing challenges, creating opportunities, improving user experience, and changing the way business is done.

"Our firm's world class engineering, programming and product management talent and modular platform has enabled us to meet the demands of our global client community and to be the market leader in CLM. It is an honour to be recognised by Deloitte and we look forward to further success as we continue on our growth trajectory," continued Coughlan.

Aite Group recently recognised Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution as Best-in-Class. This is the highest accolade, awarded to vendors that are proven leaders in the marketplace, with strong financials, diverse client bases, and robust product offerings with industry-leading functionality and reliable client service. Click here to learn more about their industry ranking and our related vendor report.

To learn more about the other market awards and accreditations that Fenergo has won

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and frictionless customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, SFTR, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.

