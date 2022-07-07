Fengdu County's Nantian Lake Scenic Area Attracts International Students in Chongqing

FENGDU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, the [email protected]: A Journey of Exploration into Fengdu County 2022 event was held in Fengdu, southwest China's Chongqing province, with a view to helping foreigners in Chongqing better visit and experience the county. Eighteen international students from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications from 14 countries such as Russia, Pakistan and Ethiopia came to the Nantian Lake Scenic Area of Fengdu. They watched intangible cultural heritage performances, visited the Lakeside Park and the top of Nantian Lake Scenic Area, and experienced Chinese calligraphy, painting, and dance at a waterfront terrace. Natasha, an international student from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications from Russia, said that the Nantian Lake Scenic Area in Fengdu County is a place with picturesque scenery, exciting entertainments, fresh air, and pleasant temperature. Also, It boasts time-honored history and profound culture. She hopes more foreigners will come and have fun here.