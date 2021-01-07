Fengdu Novel Launches Audiobook Feature to Further Improve User Experience

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, recently launched Fengdu Audiobook, a new feature of Fengdu Novel. Fengdu Novel is one of the core mobile app products developed and operated by CooTek.

As audiobooks became the latest reading trend in book publishing, CooTek developed Fengdu Audiobook, a new feature incorporated in Fengdu Novel app to meet the evolving needs of readers. Fengdu Novel, as a dark horse in the free online novel app market, is putting more effort into improving the quality of audiobook content production and providing greater enjoyment to its readers.

Exquisite reading and listening experiences come from high-quality content. Fengdu Novel put down roots in producing original content. Through various supporting guides and the establishment of a unique data-driven analytics tool for writers, the output of high-quality online literature remains impressive. There are three main characteristics of Fengdu Audiobook: experienced narrators to ensure a measured tone and vivid delivery; personalized settings such as playback, speed control, and selection of narrators; in addition, Fengdu Audiobook is equipped with AI technology which supports auto-conversion of texts into audiobooks.

Fengdu Audiobook not only broadens the various content forms, but also allows users to fully feel the enjoyments of online literature across multiple scenarios. Audiobook, as a trend of reading, allows readers to enjoy novels without looking at the screen and sets their hands free. It is a convenient option when commuting, working out and doing housework, etc. As Fengdu Audiobook helps to utilize fragmented time and relieve people from pressure, it is becoming more popular among readers.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games. For details, please visit: https://ir.cootek.com/.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Mr. Robert Yi Cui

Email: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-021-8028-6033

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.