Fenghe Company announced the launch of their new mobile shampoo basin at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Mobile foam

Specifically designed to be movable, Fenghe's new Mobile Shampoo Basin is a stylish and easy-to-use place to foam up your hair. A great addition to any hairdressing salon, retirement and assisted living space, and other alternative space, it can also be used for self-care at home.

Clean fragrant hair is always a huge boost to the morale and making it easy for hair to be washed in any space has become particularly useful during 2020 when hairdressers may not be allowed to operate at certain times in certain locations.

Comfortable design

The Mobile Shampoo Basin is made of sturdy materials including aircraft plastic and stainless steel, both of which are high temperature resistant and smooth. The height and angle can be adjusted, and the overall design of the basin is ergonomic and comfortable to use. The bucket offers a large capacity for easy washing and rinsing, and is simple to disassemble and reassemble.

About Fenghe

Established as a beauty shop in Guangzhou in 2005, Fenghe opened their own factory in 2008 and have since been manufactures of innovative salon equipment including hair salon and barber trolleys, mannequin tripod head stands, their eye-catching spring support for hair dryers and other hair accessories, many of which can be customised for individual clients to serve their specific purposes.

Growing from 1,000sqm to their 4,000sqm, ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified factory today, the company has expanded their development, production and sales with products sold in the USA, Europe, Japan, Korea and many other countries.

With a focus on OEM and ODM services, Fenghe prides themselves on their professional in-house R&D team, which is dedicated to creating innovative products for the industry and also working on highly customised items for individual clients. In addition, the company's employees are passionate about providing worldwide logistics service support and ensuring the highest quality control.

For product enquiry, please contact Mavis at 86-18666011690 or send an email to [email protected].

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia