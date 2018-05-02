Fengtao Software Brings 3D Playback Support to Its DVDFab Player 5

Though one of the most powerful contenders on the market, there has been an important feature missing for years on the media player software from Fengtao Software; the capacity to play back 3D content. Now with the release of DVDFab Player 5.0.1.1, this long-awaited feature has finally boarded the 4K Blu-ray player, but in the Ultra edition only. The newest version came out last week, bringing 3D Playback support to the table to play back genuine 3D Blu-ray discs, ISO files and folders, along with other 3D video files in Side-by-Side or Top & Bottom formats. Additionally, Fengtao Software indicated that an advanced 3D upscaling algorithm is also in the works, and when it is ready, users will be able to watch 2D content in 3D mode in real time.

Spec-wise, depending on the 3D display devices users may have at home, there are four 3D output modes available; namely, Anaglyph Red/Cyan, 3D-Ready HDTV (Checkerboard), Micro-polarizer LCD 3D (Row-interleaved) and HDMI 1.4-enabled 3D TV. As to the system requirements, only Windows 10 is supported as of now, but the company hints that more Windows versions will be supported in following updates. When it comes to the video cards, to play back 3D contents, a robust graphics card is critical. Supported video cards include NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 and AMD Radeon HD 6800 series or above, and the 2nd generation Intel Core processors or above. In terms of hardware, there is not much to ask for, other than a pair of 3D glasses; for example, active shutter glasses (NVIDIA 3D Vision Kit) or polarized glasses.

Other Updates That Are Worth Mentioning in the New Version

Besides 3D playback support, some other updates are also worth mentioning, and among those, support for displaying the poster of the current disc inserted to the optical drive seems to have the potential to draw attention from people. Usually, most of the media player software's will just show a disc icon if the optical drive is filled with a disc, while with this feature, DVDFab Player 5 will present users with the poster information of the movie or TV show on the disc. Despite not being a must-have feature, it really is a handy one. Finally yet importantly, the new version improves not only the user experience by fixing some minor interactive issues, but also the memory usage algorithm to reduce the CPU consumption.

About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, and Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 15 years with its well-known DVDFab software. It has more than 80 million global users. More information at: https://www.dvdfab.cn

