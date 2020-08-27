Feniex Industries Announces Natasha Masterson as New Vice President

Natasha brings over a decade of vast experience in market and product strategy and has demonstrated herself to be a leader in the automotive industry, playing essential roles in expanding businesses at a senior level. At Feniex, she will be overseeing, managing and executing all growth strategies. She will manage the full end-to-end system flow of the development, marketing and sales of all new products.

"We have been searching for an executive like Natasha for years. I am confident we have found our key asset that will help expand Feniex in the global marketplace," says Hamza Deyaf, CEO of Feniex Industries.

Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide. Using advanced LED technology, many Feniex products exceed minimum visibility requirements by 5x (SAE standards) with an array of colors and built-in features. Feniex continues to be the fastest growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees in over 20 countries.

Levi Propst

[email protected]

1.800.615.8350

SOURCE Feniex Industries

Related Links

http://www.feniexindustries.com

