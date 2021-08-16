Feniex Industries Announces Yemilyn Ortiz as New Chief Operating Officer

Yemilyn has been an asset to the company for over the past 5 years. She began her career at Feniex as the International Sales Director and quickly grew to be the Vice President of Sales. During her tenure, she is responsible for a revenue growth of over $80 million dollars worth of products sold. Under her new COO leadership, Feniex expects to see their growth extend past $300 million dollars sold in the next 5 years. With Yemilyn's passion for success and growth, along with her vast understanding of operations, she will now be leading Feniex in her next journey as COO.

"In Feniex's existence, we never had the opportunity to have a superlative COO. I feel there is no one better for this role and Yemilyn was well worth the wait. I truly believe in her leadership and am proud of this move," says Hamza Deyaf, Founder and CEO of Feniex Industries.

"We have a lot of work ahead as we continue to manufacture high quality products built with innovative technology that helps protect our first responders and the public. Our dealer network and customers can expect increased brand recognition, quality, and customer satisfaction. Feniex will take a step above to commit to the best lead times in the industry paired with fast response times," says the newly appointed COO, Yemilyn Ortiz

Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide. Using advanced LED technology, many Feniex products exceed minimum visibility requirements by 5x (SAE standards) with an array of colors and built-in features. Feniex continues to be the fastest growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees in over 20 countries.

