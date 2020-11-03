Feniex Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in 2020

The tremendous growth can be traced back to Feniex's commitment to creating the most innovative products in the industry, while prioritizing the safety of first responders. "The goal of Feniex has always been to develop the most innovative technology and solutions this industry has ever seen. Not just in our products, but in the way we operate – our speed of delivery, our brand standing, our ordering methods, and our company culture" says Hamza Deyaf, Feniex Industries CEO and Founder.

Feniex continues to innovate the market with the QUAD, an industry-first 4-color lighting series, and a new intelligent controller called the Feniex-One that will release early next year. "We are very optimistic about our future" says Natasha Masterson, Vice President at Feniex Industries. "Our new products don't just cater to first responders, but to roadside workers, off-road enthusiasts and beyond. We're bringing a new level of safety and protection to the world's toughest jobs."

Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide and continues to be the fastest growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees and 1,000+ dealers in over 30 countries.

