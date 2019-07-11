Fenix E30R Rechargeable EDC Flashlight Wins Asia-Pacific Outdoor Industry Gold Award 2019

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just last month, three of Fenix's new products were presented with the Asia-Pacific Outdoor Industry Award. The ceremony was held in Nanjing, China, after assessment by a jury team comprising senior experts in the outdoor industry. The competing products were evaluated for 7 key criteria: design, innovation, functionality, sustainability, workmanship, weight, and highlights. The Fenix E30R Rechargeable EDC Flashlight was the sole winner of the gold award, lauded for its ultra-compact size, unparalleled portability and high output.

Award-winning models - E30R, HL18R, LR40R

Apart from the E30R, two other Fenix innovations were also awarded with the silver award: the Fenix LR40R Rechargeable Flashlight for its impressively high performance, boasting a 12,000 Lumens output, and the Fenix HL18R USB Headlamp for its ergonomic lightweight design and multifunctionality.

The Outdoor Industry Award is one of the most acclaimed awards for outdoor industry companies. New and innovative products are assessed by an independent panel of expert judges through a transparent evaluation process. The award is a mark of the product's high level of innovation, functionality, quality and sustainability, and serves as a testament to our reliability.

The Fenix flashlights stood above the numerous participating products for their revolutionary research and development, gaining the recognition of many experts and users. Fenix will continue to endeavor into more creative and reliable quality products, and hope customers will acknowledge our sincerity and innovation in design.

Fenix is a prominent manufacturer and innovator of world class illumination tools. Oriented by core values of 'Lighting for Extremes', every Fenix venture produces legendary tools that are globally recognized for their impeccable ingenuity and craftsmanship. Each of Fenix's creations are made with the intention of helping society and fulfilling customer's demands, advocating a positive, healthy and optimistic lifestyle for users.

