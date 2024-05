Fenix Nickel Co. respalda a la Asociación de Mineros Solidaristas de El Estor en su solicitud de apoyo del gobierno de EE.UU. para reabrir la mina Fénix y recontratar a más de 1,700 colaboradores

Fenix Nickel Co. backs Miners Association of El Estor in their request for U.S. Government support to reopen Fenix Mine and reemploy more than 1,700 Workers

Fenix Nickel Co., the US owner of Guatemalan nickel producers Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel (CGN) and Compania Procesadora de Niquel de Izabal, S.A....