Fenris Digital Hires Jay Bourland as Chief Technology Officer to Scale Technology Operations

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenris Digital , a data and analytics company enabling friction-free quoting processes for financial and insurance products, announced that Jay Bourland has joined Fenris as Chief Technology Officer.

"I'm excited to welcome Jay as CTO as Fenris continues its growth. With Jay's expertise and guidance, our core platform of API services will be hardened to meet our clients' increasing demand for real-time scores, insights, and pre-fill data. His background in analytics and decisioning software will support our vision for instant, meaningful insights on applicants, leveraging machine learning and our comprehensive repository on nearly every adult, household, small business, and property in the US," says Jennifer Linton, Founder and CEO of Fenris.

Jay has spent 20 years leading technical teams in developing and deploying products. At Alteryx, Jay served as SVP of Engineering, scaling 5 development teams to 21 and delivering a successful IPO. At Pitney Bowes, he held senior roles overseeing Customer Data Quality, Communications Management, and Customer Engagement Solutions. Jay earned his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from SMU, and holds 5 patents in the area of using geographic data for location.

"I'm delighted to join Fenris. I've engaged with insurance companies for over 20 years to improve their customer experience, and Fenris' mission aligns perfectly. I'm looking forward to leveraging my expertise to build a scalable data platform for use by our clients," says Jay.

Fenris announced a $1.7million insurtech funding round in September 2019 followed by two more honors, the DXC Technologies Insurtech Americas 2019 award and selection for the MassChallenge FinTech 2020 cohort. Fenris has also participated in the PlugandPlay Insurtech accelerator and received the Top 20 Insurtech award by Hartford Insurtech Hub.

Fenris' portfolio of APIs, industry-leading scores, and turnkey technologies has been applied by numerous personal, commercial, and life insurance providers as well as financial advisory firms.

About Fenris

Fenris was born in 2016 to streamline the process of applying for an insurance policy while preserving underwriting integrity and accuracy. Fenris demonstrates its impact on increased conversion rates, decreased cost of acquisition, and reduced manual entry for a better customer journey. For more information, please visit www.FenrisD.com .

Media Contact

Spencer Loessberg

804-282-0237

Spencer.loessberg@fenrisd.com

Related Links

https://linkedin.com/company/fenris-digital

https://twitter.com/Fenrisinsurtech

SOURCE Fenris Digital

Related Links

https://www.fenrisd.com

