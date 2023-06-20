Fentanyl Crisis Alert: FentanylSolution.org Sheds Light on the Alarming Impact of Fentanyl on Senior Citizens

News provided by

FentanylSolution.org

20 Jun, 2023, 09:20 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FentanylSolution.org, a respected national 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to shedding light on the urgent issue of fentanyl's impact on older individuals. With a mission to educate and protect senior citizens, FentanylSolution.org is raising awareness about the devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse within this vulnerable population.

Continue Reading

Senior citizens are increasingly falling victim to the grip of illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that poses a significant risk. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Recent studies have shown a startling surge in drug addiction among seniors, with over 800,000 older individuals affected in 2020 alone (source: Health and Human Services).

Disturbingly, the number of opioid-related deaths among Americans aged 55 and above has skyrocketed in recent years. In fact, between 1999 and 2019, the reported deaths surged from 518 to a staggering 10,292, equivalent to the annual number of deaths caused by drunk driving incidents (source: Northwestern Median).

The vulnerability of senior citizens to fentanyl's dangers cannot be overstated. Shockingly, nearly 80,000 individuals aged 55 to 80 lost their lives to opioid overdoses over the past two decades, with a significant portion occurring among those aged 55 to 64 (source: Northwestern Median).

To compound the problem, elderly women aged 75 and above, particularly non-Hispanic white women, have experienced the highest rates of drug overdoses. Equally concerning are the disparities among older men, with drug overdose deaths more prevalent among non-Hispanic Black men aged 65 and over (source: CDC). This calls for targeted interventions and support tailored to the specific needs of these demographics (source: CDC).

While the rise in fentanyl-related deaths among seniors demands immediate attention, the issue extends beyond national borders. "The LA Times recently exposed the alarming truth about the search for affordable medications – that 50 percent of these medications tested positive for fentanyl and other addicting and potentially lethal opioids," said Janice M. Celeste, the President and CEO of FentanylSolution.org. Oftentimes, seniors on the West Coast will embark on medical tour buses to Mexico to get reduced cost pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, many of the brick-and-mortar pharmacies along the Baja Peninsula are distributing pharmaceuticals that have tested positive for fentanyl. This puts the lives of seniors at risk, as they unknowingly subject themselves to the dangers of addiction and lethal consequences (source: LA Times).

FentanylSolution.org is committed to combating the fentanyl crisis and ensuring the well-being of all people. Through comprehensive awareness campaigns, educational resources, and targeted support initiatives, we aim to empower seniors and families to make informed decisions regarding pain management and medication use.

For more information, resources, and support, please visit at FentanylSolution.org. Together, we can be the solution to end illicit fentanyl and save lives.

To download our Fentanyl & Seniors infographic and to watch the animated video go to https://www.fentanylsolution.org/fentanyl-senior-citizens-unveiling-the-alarming-reality.

About FentanylSolution.org: FentanylSolution.org is a leading advocate for ending illicit fentanyl deaths. Dedicated to addressing critical issues affecting vulnerable individuals, we provide educational resources, support initiatives, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to empower families. Our mission is to educate, advocate and bring awareness to the fentanyl crisis and to save lives.

SOURCE FentanylSolution.org

Also from this source

Advocacy Group FentanylSolution.org Launches $2.2 Million Poll-to-Prop Initiative to Combat Fentanyl Epidemic in California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.