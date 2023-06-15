Fentanyl: Where Does It Come From?

The Discovery House Shares Updates on Where Fentanyl in America Is Sourced

RESEDA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deaths involving fentanyl have been increasing at an alarming rate over the past several years in America. One factor contributing to this rise in deaths is how fentanyl can come from both legal and illegal sources. There is pharmaceutical fentanyl that is used for pain relief and illicit fentanyl that comes from the black market.

Most fentanyl is purchased and distributed illegally. Like many other illicit drugs, it is primarily smuggled into the US through Mexico. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has determined that transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) in Mexico produce fentanyl using precursor chemicals –substances for manufacturing illicit drugs – from China. This fentanyl is then trafficked through Mexico to California or Arizona. Most fentanyl is then made into pills that resemble prescription opioids. It is also common for other illicit drugs, like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, to be laced with fentanyl, to increase their potency.

The Sinaloa and the New Generation Jalisco cartels are two of the biggest producers and are TCOs that dominate the global supply chain of fentanyl. The DEA also identifies India* as an emerging source of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals.

Fentanyl is dangerous, no matter where it comes from. The synthetic opioid can be up to 50-100 times stronger than other drugs commonly used for pain relief, and even two milligrams can result in severe health effects, overdose, and even death.

