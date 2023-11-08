Fentanyl.org Launches Platform Providing Real Time Help - Get Reliable Information About Fentanyl & Synthetic Opioids Comprehensive Directory of Treatment & Opiate Detox Options

Fentanyl.org is operated by addiction experts with decades worth of experience. Over 300 Americans die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. More than 110,000 died last year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50X stronger than heroin and 100X stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is commonly used to create counterfeit drugs sold on the street as OxyContin, Xanax, Adderall, and other pills.

COMMACK, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fentanyl kills more people in the USA than have died in wars. It is so deadly that even inhaling it can cause death First responders have died from coming into contact with it, as it is easily absorbed through the skin. Fentanyl comes into the USA from the land, sea and air borders. The nations youth are dying in record numbers from Fentanyl Laced counterfeit street drugs.

Fentanyl.org - determined to stop fentanyl poisonings

Many people who are deeply involved with Fentanyl abuse, either by accident or by design, are very hesitant to come forward and ask for help. That is the true purpose of this new platform, to provide a one-stop resource for those affected to take that most important first step. Anybody can visit Fentanyl.org and find answers to their questions and/or easily locate a treatment center to get on the path to recovery.

In 2022, the DEA seized more than 58.3 million pills containing fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. This equates to nearly 387.9 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl that never reached our communities. They continue to seize fentanyl at record rates and recently added a regularly updated counter to DEA.gov so the public can track DEA's fentanyl pills and powder seizures.

Consider this; Only two milligrams of Fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. 

"Spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of Fentanyl is critically important in this fight to save lives," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug threat facing our country. All Americans play a critical role in spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl." 

"At a time when Fentanyl overdoses are at an all-time high, this is a welcome resource for individuals and families struggling with opioid addiction," said addiction treatment expert Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds. "Timely access to the latest information about Fentanyl and a direct line to the nation's best drug treatment providers will help address the opioid crisis," he added.   

Parents and educators need to instill in the nation's youth that using Fentanyl in any form is like playing Russian Roulette, sooner or later they will become another statistic. It is also important to note that Fentanyl and Opioid Addiction can be cured. Every day, former addicts are enjoying their new drug-free life.

For complete information visit:  www.Fentanyl.org

