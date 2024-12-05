Fentanyl's Economic Impact and Overdose Trends in California, Report by HHR

The most severely impacted state, California led the nation with 12,835 overdose deaths in one year.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Hills Recovery (HHR) has released a comprehensive report examining the devastating impact of the fentanyl crisis in California. Titled "Overdose Trends and Economic Impact of the Fentanyl Crisis in California," the report sheds light on alarming overdose statistics, economic costs, and the challenges of recovery while presenting actionable strategies for addressing the epidemic.

US Overdose Healthcare Costs Annually.jpg 20 Year Relapse Statistics by Substance

The report reveals that fentanyl was responsible for nearly 70% of all drug-related overdose deaths in the United States in 2023, with California alone reporting 12,835 deaths between May 2023 and May 2024. This places California as the hardest-hit state, with factors such as its proximity to Mexico and unique demographic vulnerabilities exacerbating the crisis.

Key Findings

Fentanyl accounted for 74,702 overdose deaths nationwide in 2023, nearly 70% of all drug-related fatalities.

California led the nation with 12,835 overdose deaths in one year.

led the nation with 12,835 overdose deaths in one year. Relapse rates for fentanyl users are as high as 95%, significantly higher than other substances such as heroin (78.2%) or alcohol (68.4%).

Healthcare costs for opioid overdoses total $11 billion annually in the U.S., with ICU care averaging $20,500 per patient.

annually in the U.S., with ICU care averaging per patient. Youth are particularly vulnerable, with adolescent overdose deaths increasing by 49% between 2019 and 2020.

In response to these sobering statistics, the report emphasizes a multifaceted approach to combating fentanyl addiction. Effective treatment requires a combination of medication-assisted treatment (MAT), behavioral counseling, and inpatient rehabilitation. The report also highlights the potential of drug courts and alternative sentencing to reduce recidivism and help offenders reintegrate into their communities while addressing their addiction.

The economic toll is equally staggering. The opioid crisis cost the U.S. economy $1.02 trillion in 2017 alone, with California bearing $36 billion of that burden. This includes lost productivity, healthcare costs, and the societal impact of addiction on families and communities.

Nicholas Aboolian, co-founder of Hollywood Hills Recovery and the report's author, stated,

"California is at the epicenter of the fentanyl crisis, and this report is a call to action. Through evidence-based treatment, prevention efforts, and judicial reform, we can save lives and restore hope to families and communities impacted by this epidemic."

For more information and to access the full report, visit The Fentanyl Crisis in California.

About Hollywood Hills Recovery

Nestled in the private Hollywood Hills, HHR is a boutique addiction treatment center dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting sobriety through customized, evidence-based care. With a focus on compassionate, guilt-free treatment, HHR provides a full continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, and aftercare support.

Media Contact

Anthony Dutcher

Vix Media Group

301-485-9853

[email protected]

SOURCE Hollywood Hills Recovery