Fenty Hair Launches at Sephora

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenty Hair by Rihanna features nine reparative hair care and styling products and will launch in all 700 Sephora doors and on Sephora.com in North America on September 3. Joining Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum at Sephora, this first retail expansion will allow customers to shop every Fenty beauty category in person, in one place, for the first time.

"I'm really excited to bring Fenty Hair to Sephora so that everyone can get in on it. Hair is one of the most fun parts of beauty – I've had every hair color, style, cut. I love to switch it up. But to do that, you need to make sure your hair is healthy. Fenty Hair makes your hair stronger and healthier so that any style is possible for you, too." – Rihanna

Fenty Hair is rooted in the belief that any great style begins with strong, healthy hair. Featuring Replenicore-5 – a proprietary, potent blend of amino acids, proteins, and antioxidants – every product repairs, strengthens, hydrates, smooths, and protects. Making high-powered hair care accessible for all, Rihanna personally designed and clinically-tested every product alongside her team of research and development experts, chemists, and Global Stylists to ensure that Fenty Hair works for any hair type, texture and style. With Fenty Hair, Rihanna brings the same level of excellence and unifying ethos of "Beauty For All" that she set with Fenty Beauty at Sephora in 2017.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Fenty Beauty and be the exclusive retail destination for Fenty Hair," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "Fenty Hair represents another game-changing launch from the brand, offering high-powered, innovative formulas that support hair health and styling for all hair types. We look forward to welcoming Fenty Hair to our assortment, as we continue bringing the best in clean and effective haircare to our clients, who we know are eager for this launch."

THE PRODUCTS

The Mini Maintenance Crew Start'r Kit ($45): A travel-friendly, universal set perfect to get you started! Features a shampoo, conditioner, damage-repair formula, and heat-protectant styling cream.

The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment ($36): A pro-grade bond-building hair treatment that penetrates deep into the cortex to provide instant inside-out repair + up to 75% improvement in damage. Plus, you can't overuse it!

The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler ($28): A five-in-one heat-protectant styling cream that protects, hydrates, smooths, defrizzes, and detangles.

The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo ($29): A gentle, hydrating and reparative shampoo with a warm, ambery-floral scent.

The Rich One Moisture Repair Conditioner ($29): A weightless, hydrating conditioner made with green coconut water to soften, reduce breakage, and care for split ends.

The Richer One Moisture Repair Deep Conditioner ($29): An ultra-hydrating conditioner infused with wild mango butter that takes softening, repair, and smoothing to the next level.

The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream ($28): A silicone-free gel-cream featuring wild mango butter that shapes, defines, and enhances curls in one step.

The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel ($26): A high-performance, strong-hold styling gel featuring bamboo sap water, great for sleek ponytails, slick backs, updos, and topknots.

The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel ($18): A visibly thickening, high-hold edge gel made with larchwood and red clover flower extract.

The Side Stick 3-in-1 Edge Tool ($18): A luxe three-in-one styling tool for combing, brushing, laying edges, and precise parting.

Fenty Hair will be available at Sephora and Sephora.com on September 3, 2024.

Fenty Hair is clinically tested, vegan, sulfate-free and silicone-free.

