FENTY Launches Exclusive Pop Up at The Webster in New York

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Webster, announces today its partnership with FENTY, the new luxury Maison launched by Robyn Rihanna Fenty with LVMH in May 2019, for its first Pop Up experience in the US.

FENTY will take over the first two floors of the iconic Cast Iron building at 29 Greene Street in Soho, with a unique installation and retail experience designed for The Webster. The pop up opens on 19th June thru 30th June 2019.