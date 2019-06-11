FENTY Launches Exclusive Pop Up at The Webster in New York
Jun 11, 2019, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Webster, announces today its partnership with FENTY, the new luxury Maison launched by Robyn Rihanna Fenty with LVMH in May 2019, for its first Pop Up experience in the US.
FENTY will take over the first two floors of the iconic Cast Iron building at 29 Greene Street in Soho, with a unique installation and retail experience designed for The Webster. The pop up opens on 19th June thru 30th June 2019.
Says Founder and Creative Director Laure Heriard-Dubreuil: "I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team choose to launch the new FENTY Release with The Webster Soho. She has an incredible personality, style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman."
The Webster is an exclusive luxury multi brand retailer. First established in Miami's South Beach district by Laure Heriard-Dubreuil in a historical Art Deco building designed in 1939 by famed architect Henry Hohauser and now operates flagship stores in New York, Houston, Costa Mesa, South Beach and Bal Harbour.
For more information about The Webster, please visit www.TheWebster.us
SOURCE The Webster
