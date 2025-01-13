Fenwick and Aumni, a J.P. Morgan Company, announce strategic collaboration on new venture capital market data report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenwick, a leading law firm renowned for its expertise in guiding technology and life sciences companies at every stage of growth, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Aumni (www.aumni.fund), a J.P. Morgan company specializing in venture capital data solutions, to deliver data-based market insights to the venture capital industry.

Starting in 2025, Fenwick and Aumni will jointly produce the quarterly Venture Beacon Report, among other data-driven insights throughout the year. By combining Aumni's market-leading insights from a broad range of aggregated and anonymized transactions, with Fenwick's deep legal and business expertise, this collaboration will empower clients and the broader start-up and venture community with actionable analyses in a rapidly changing landscape.

Fenwick has also adopted Aumni for seamless access to structured deal intelligence. Aumni's data solutions give Fenwick the ability to extract and analyze critical legal and economic terms from its client's venture financing deals, dramatically enhancing Fenwick's data accessibility, analytical capabilities, and workflow efficiency.

"This collaboration marks an important evolution in venture market data reporting by addressing market trends with Fenwick and Aumni's unique data and insights," said Michael Sears, Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, and Head of Sales and Client Success at Aumni.

"Fenwick has built our reputation by helping innovative companies and investors tackle complex challenges and seize opportunities. Partnering with Aumni underscores our commitment to equipping clients with the data-based insights they need to stay ahead in a competitive and fast-moving venture ecosystem," said Ian Goldstein, Fenwick partner and co-lead of its Startup & Venture Capital Practice.

About Fenwick: Fenwick is a leading law firm, purpose-built to guide visionary tech and life sciences companies and their investors through every stage of growth, from startups securing their first round of funding to leading publicly traded global enterprises. As one of Silicon Valley's original legal practices, today we have over 500 lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and scientists serving clients all over the world. We are consistently ranked a Chambers first-tier firm for delivering the deep experience and technical skill that help innovators at the forefront of their industries shatter boundaries and redefine what's possible. Visit www.fenwick.com to learn more.

About Aumni: Aumni, a J.P. Morgan company, is a leading provider of venture capital data and portfolio solutions. Venture firms, limited partners, fund administrators, and law firms use Aumni's features to collect, structure, monitor, analyze, report on, and manage portfolio company documents and data – allowing clients to track KPI performance, summarize LPA terms, conduct scenario modeling, analyze market insights for benchmarking, and more. Aumni was founded in 2018 and acquired by J.P. Morgan in 2023. For more information, please visit www.aumni.fund.

