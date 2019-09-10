Fenwick Elliott Licenses ayfie's Linguistic Technology for Data Assessment

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest construction and energy-focused law firm in the UK, Fenwick Elliott, has announced its adoption of ayfie's AI technology to transform their knowledge discovery in its contracts and disputes practice. ayfie, a pioneering global software provider for search and text analytics solutions, provides Fenwick Elliott with an avenue to build upon their already strong practice areas.

The software, ayfie Locator for Knowledge Discovery, pulls all relevant data into a Universal Index™ then breaks down data silos and makes the content accessible anytime, anywhere, across all teams of the law firm. By combining computational linguistics with enterprise search, the firms' data is turned into a knowledge resource. Fenwick Elliott will leverage that functionality to connect information and increase transparency to reveal valuable insights quickly and allow its teams to find data which otherwise would have been extremely time-consuming to find.

"We were looking for a text analytics and search platform that could assist us with early case assessment, the disclosure process, and knowledge management," stated Dr. Stacy Sinclair, Head of Technology and Innovation at the firm. "With the implementation of ayfie Locator in July, we now can process large data sets faster and more efficiently."

With rapidly increasing data volumes and file types, it is becoming increasingly difficult to mine data within disputes. Additionally, since the commencement of the Disclosure Pilot Scheme at the beginning of this year, there needs to be a faster, more cost-effective way to review data in disputes. Since most review platforms charge customers based on the volume of data processed, more data typically meant more costs to clients.

"We are constantly looking for ways to sift through data faster and more efficiently – either to get a better, more holistic understanding of our client's case at an earlier point in the dispute, or to reduce document volumes before we put them into a full review platform," says Sinclair. "ayfie's technology provides the firm with the ability to index and mine large, complex data sets and this early data assessment process is increasing our efficiency and planning."

The result is speed to insight and the ability to glean information in data sets when you do not always know what you are looking for. Pure machine learning cannot be used for such use cases as it requires you to understand what you are looking for to train the algorithms.

"Our knowledge discovery platform combines computational linguistics with enterprise search to surface insights faster. ayfie Locators' intuitive user interface makes it very easy for teams to quickly learn how to process large data sets in higher speed," stated Rob Wescott, Chief Strategy Officer at ayfie. "We are extremely pleased to have Fenwick Elliott as our first UK business partner leveraging our linguistic capabilities to deliver greater value to their litigation clients."

Fenwick Elliott will be expanding the use of ayfie's technology across the firm and its data sources, providing a federated and intelligent search for knowledge discovery, disclosure and early case assessment. Searching for documents and information beyond the Document Management System (DMS) will allow the firm to find relationships between people, matters, and precedents across all digital assets. "Insights can now surface from within a much wider, real-time data set, than simply curated knowledge found in the company's intranet and precedent database," stated Simon Tolson, Fenwick Elliott's Senior Partner.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its extensive feature set combines AI with more than 30 years of linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science expertise to extract meaning from text – almost like a human being would. Professionals across the legal, finance, healthcare and media industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently identify critical insights, conduct smart search and power business intelligence solutions.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Munich, London and Stockholm.

Learn more at www.ayfie.com

About Fenwick Elliott – Fenwick Elliott (www.fenwickelliott.com) is the UK's largest construction and energy law firm. Since formation Fenwick Elliott have always advised solely on construction matters; serving international clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors. It is Fenwick Elliott's expertise coupled with their team of highly skilled lawyers that makes them a true construction law specialist firm.

