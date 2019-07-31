Feonix Opens Second Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Delivers New Mobility Challenge Grant Program - Disability Awareness Training for Transportation Agencies (DATTA)

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a year and four months old, Feonix – Mobility Rising, is excited to have a new home in the largest mobility innovation hub in North America, with the stage set for groundbreaking technology and educational initiatives around the goal of transportation for all.

Feonix looks to provide the workforce of today with the understanding and tools needed to reduce the digital divide in mobility and ensure the "car and bus of tomorrow" takes into account the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Mobility Innovation Manager, Rachel Kosla by the front door of the new Feonix office in Ann Arbor, MI. DATTA participants are engaged in activities including navigating real world scenarios while in a wheelchair.

The Mobility Innovation Manager hired to lead the Michigan office, Ms. Rachel Kosla, has hit the ground running establishing partnerships throughout the community. Ms. Kosla has a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan and over three years of experience as a disability awareness educator.

Feonix is kicking off their Michigan Mobility Challenge project implementation offering their Disability Awareness Training for Transportation Agencies (DATTA) on August 8 and 9. DATTA was created and is being offered in partnership with the Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living (AACIL). The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) has been pivotal in providing insight and feedback into the development of the training through numerous interviews, surveys, and even a full beta experience.

During its official launch, the training will be delivered to over 60 mobility professionals, including TheRide fixed route drivers, ARide paratransit drivers, and Taxi and Uber/Lyft drivers. Participants will partake in hands-on activities providing education on the way disabilities - such as hearing loss, low vision, Dyslexia and Schizophrenia - impact one's transportation experience. Understanding the customer experience is essential in any organization, and Feonix aims to be a global leader in providing these educational experiences for mobility companies dedicated to equality and a culture of inclusion.

The technology for enhancing the transit experience – Feonix – Connect, also funded under the Mobility Challenge grant program, is expected to hit app stores next month!

About Feonix – Mobility Rising

Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, Feonix is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing mobility options for vulnerable and underserved individuals. Using innovative technology, education, training, and volunteer driver programs Feonix is breaking down barriers in access to healthcare, employment, education, and social services.

Media Contact:

April Edwards - Marketing Director

402-613-3117

219058@email4pr.com

SOURCE Feonix - Mobility Rising