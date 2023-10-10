FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Set to Reach $210.3 Million by 2030, Fueled by a Strong 6.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of US$210.3 million by 2030, marking a notable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The 1.6:1 segment is expected to lead the growth with a projected CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$134.8 million by the end of the analysis period, while the 1.3:1 segment is estimated to experience a 5.9% CAGR.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: The FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing market, valued at US$123.1 million in 2022, is set to witness significant expansion, driven by the growing demand for medical tubing with advanced properties, especially in the healthcare sector. Regional Trends: The United States is estimated to hold a prominent position in the market, with an estimated value of US$46.5 million in 2022. China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 8.7%, reaching a market size of US$27.9 million by 2030. Other significant markets include Japan and Canada , each projected to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% CAGR, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe , Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Key Competitors: The report features insights into the competitive landscape with 60 featured competitors. Some of the key players include Adtech Polymer Engineering Ltd, APT Advanced Polymer Tubing GmbH by Masterflex Group, ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Fluorotherm Polymers, Inc, Gremtek SAS, Junkosha Inc., Medical Extrusion Technologies Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Polyflon Technology Ltd, Polyfluor Plastics bv, Shanghai Eco Polymer Sci.&Tech. Co., Ltd, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tef-Cap Industries Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., and others.

With increasing applications in the medical field and advancements in medical technology, the FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing market offers substantial opportunities for growth and innovation.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to FEB Heat Shrink Medical Tubing

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies Industry

Elective Surgeries Negatively Impacted Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020

Competition

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Set for Rapid Growth

North America Constitutes the Largest Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth What's Next for Medical Tubing and Catheter's Market

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Medical Plastics Propels Market Expansion

Plastics-Based Medical Tubes Register Strong Demand

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Demand for Microcatheters Spurs the Market for FEP Heat Shrink Tubing

Increasing Aging Population Bodes Well for Growth of FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive Surgeries: Significant Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Tubing Market

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Peelable HS Tubing Witnesses Rapid Growth

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels Interest in Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing (PHST) Solutions

Rising Demand for Heat Shrink Tubing to Drive Market Growth

Polyolefin Heat Shrink Tubing Ranks Supreme

Increasing Demand for FEP HS Sleeving in Medical Device Industry

Miniaturization to Make Way for Future Advancements

The Advancement of PHST to Next Generation

Technological Advancements in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market

Optinova Unveils FEP QuickShrink 2.0

Ultra-miniature PHSTs Facilitate in More Precise Microsurgical Processes

Automaton Processes to Help Tubing Manufacturers Automate their Processes for Increased Efficiencies (2022)

