Fera Pet Organics Introduces Two New Supplements for Canines and Felines

The Veterinarian-Formulated Brand That Uses Only the Purest Organic Ingredients Debuts Support for Liver Health and Relaxation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fera Pet Organics , the AAPI- and female-founded line of clean pet supplements and vitamins, is thrilled to launch new solutions for keeping furry companions healthy and comfortable. The brand's newest items include Calming Support and Liver Support, which both utilize specific, hand-picked strains of probiotics with science-backed research to promote maximum effectiveness.

Calming Support ($28.95) – This calming support is a powerful mix of neurotransmitters, organic botanicals and probiotics that promote the ultimate relaxation experience for pets. It uses a special strain of probiotic that promotes a balanced mood by supporting the gut-brain axis.

Liver Support ($28.95) – This liver supplement is a specially curated formula containing milk thistle for improved endurance and heart function, along with Turmeric and BioPerine™ black pepper extract to increase bioavailability and absorption of nutritional compounds. It also has choline and organic botanicals that help further support liver health and normal detoxification.

With the announcement of these new products, Fera Pet Organics continues its mission to provide pet owners with a solution that is not only good for animals but also good for the planet. In addition to these naturally derived supplements, the brand has been announced as an accredited business by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), a group that helps to advance companies through profitable environmental and social practices. Fera Pet Organics has joined the PSC in its Packaging Pledge, a program to support pet companies to move to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025.

"As a veterinarian, acupuncturist, and animal lover, I am so excited for our brand to expand our offerings of preventative pet supplements that have the highest amount of active ingredients on the market," says Michelle Dulake (DVM), Co-Founder of Fera Pet Organics. "On the heels of our new accreditation from the Pet Sustainability Coalition, we are honored to support pets and the planet by marrying eastern and western ingredients in our products that promote a long, happy, and harmonious life."

Fera Pet Organics Calming Support and Liver Support are available for purchase beginning February 20 on Amazon and ferapetorganics.com . Pet parents can also pick up these new supplements in person using the store locator on Fera Pet Organic's website. Fans of the brand can follow its journey on Instagram at @ferapetorganics .

About Fera Pet Organics

Fera Pet Organics is a veterinarian-formulated line of pet-approved supplements. It uses natural & organic, high-quality ingredients that are effective, clean, and delicious. Each product is made in the USA. Fera Pet Organics is led by Dr. Michelle Dulake (DVM) and Emily Hsu, lifelong friends-turned-entrepreneurs who combined their respective expertise and backgrounds in order to produce a line of pet supplements meant to keep pets wild at heart and running free as long as possible. To learn more about Fera Pet Organics, visit www.ferapetorganics.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @ferapetorganics .

