FERBER OFFICIALLY OPENS FERBER CENTRAL LOCATION IN TENNESSEE

Nashville is the latest city selected for expansion by the 117-year-old company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferber Company (Ferber), a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida proudly announces its latest expansion office now open in downtown Nashville, TN.

"We recognized the substantial economic potential and consistent growth of the Nashville area, which has shown remarkable resilience compared to other major markets," states Ben Kirk, Vice President of Retail Development at the newly established Ferber Central. "The decision to expand here was also influenced by the strong local connections that our team members have." Kirk, who attended college in Tennessee and previously worked for a development firm in Chattanooga before joining Ferber in Florida, highlights the company's commitment to offering premium sites and fostering strong relationships—a hallmark of the family-owned business.

The Nashville team including Ben Kirk, Senior Vice President of Development, Edward Giunta, and Project Manager of Retail Construction Services, Thomas Hopkins, is dedicated to delivering exceptional sites, value, and service to their clients. Located on Second Avenue North in the business district, the office will focus on developments not only in Tennessee but also in Alabama, Arkansas, the Carolinas, Kentucky, and Virginia thereby expanding Ferber's presence in the southeastern United States.

Ferber's impressive portfolio includes a diverse range of prominent national brands and emerging businesses which can be found on their website at www.ferbercompany.com. For more information on available sites, leasing, and sales, contact Ben Kirk at [email protected].

About The Ferber Company

The Ferber Company is a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. with offices in St. Petersburg and Singer Island, as well as regional offices in Basking Ridge, NJ and Nashville, TN. Established in 1907, the company has put its expertise and capital strength to the test, developing a broad array of commercial real estate projects for nationally known retailers throughout the Southeast and New York Metro markets. For more information, visit The Ferber Company.

