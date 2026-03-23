FERC Greenlights Caliche's Next Phase of Growth, Positioning GTS to Become the Gulf Coast's Largest Storage Hub by Volume and Injectability

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliche Development Partners III ("Caliche") today confirmed that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") has granted to Caliche's subsidiary Golden Triangle Storage, LLC ("GTS") a certificate of public convenience and necessity for GTS to add another 30 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity and up to 1 Bcf/day on injection and withdrawal capabilities at its federally regulated, interstate storage complex in Beaumont, Texas. Positioning GTS to become the Gulf Coast's largest storage hub by volume and injectability, the Spindletop Expansion Project will consist of four new salt dome storage caverns and surface-mounted support equipment. Caliche has continued to successfully expand GTS since acquiring the asset from Southern Company in 2022. In 2024, FERC authorized doubling GTS capacity to 28 Bcf with two new underground caverns, additional compression, and a new brine disposal well and related pipeline. FERC's latest approval puts GTS on track to expand operations again to more than 60 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity with up to 2.2 Bcf/day of injection and 2.5 Bcf/day of withdrawal capabilities across eight caverns.

Golden Triangle Storage, LLC (“GTS”), Caliche’s FERC regulated facility in Beaumont, TX.

Several natural gas infrastructure and storage expansion projects were on FERC's agenda last week reflecting a broad consensus that U.S. economic competitiveness depends on a power system capable of keeping pace with growth. Chairman Laura Swett detailed this in her comments, saying:

"Storage is vital to the natural gas system's operations as it provides seasonal supply, peak demand capability and reliability during outages and extreme weather and helps load balancing. It's also essential to a reliable electric grid. It gives us flexibility to keep the lights on. We would love to see more storage developed around the country to enhance both natural gas and electric reliability."

In parallel, Caliche today announced multiple new natural gas pipeline interconnections at GTS. Construction has begun on Momentum's Clarity and ExxonMobil's Beaumont Refinery connections, both expected to enter service later this year. The Kinder Morgan Trident Intrastate Pipeline is scheduled for connection in early 2027, with ARM's Mustang Express Pipeline to follow in late 2028. The company is also expanding its commodity partnership with Linde beyond helium storage, adding natural gas delivery through a new pipeline interconnection with Linde's blue hydrogen plant in Beaumont.

These new interconnects provide Caliche's storage customers unparalleled access to gas supply from the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins. GTS will also be the only gas storage facility with a direct connection to more than one LNG export terminal.

About Caliche

Caliche, in partnership with sponsor Sixth Street, is an acquisition and development company focused on the underground storage of natural gas, industrial gases like hydrogen and helium, and carbon sequestration. The Houston-based company's assets are in Jefferson County on the US Gulf Coast (Golden Triangle Storage, GTS and Caliche CO2 Sequestration) and in Colusa County, CA (Central Valley Gas Storage, CVGS). Caliche's management team previously developed and sold its underground storage business (Coastal Caverns) on the historic Spindletop salt dome in Beaumont. calichestorage.com

SOURCE Caliche Development Partners III