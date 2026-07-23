FerebeeLane Recognized by Ad Age as 2026 Southeast Small Agency of the Year

Independent agency is the first in Greenville to receive this top honor

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FerebeeLane, the independent brand strategy and creative agency known for its work with luxury hospitality and premium consumer brands, today announced it has received the Ad Age 2026 Southeast Small Agency of the Year Award. The annual awards recognize the nation's most innovative independent agencies for excellence in creativity, growth, culture, and client impact.

The recognition reflects FerebeeLane's emergence as one of the country's leading independent agencies serving premium and luxury brands. Founded in 2005, the agency helps brands express their positioning through every customer touchpoint rather than communications alone.

"We're honored to be recognized by Ad Age," said Matt Ferebee, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "This award validates something we've believed since we founded the agency: brands don't become distinctive because of what they say—they become distinctive because of what people consistently experience. That belief has guided every decision we've made as an agency. More importantly, this recognition belongs to our team, whose commitment to giving 'all we can with all we have' has earned the trust of our clients and made work of this caliber possible."

FerebeeLane's Experience Design approach has attracted a specific kind of client – brands with a strong, singular perspective who understand that differentiation in luxury is not achieved through variation, but through clarity expressed in the experience itself.

"This recognition from Ad Age is an important milestone because it validates the path we've deliberately chosen," said Josh Lane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer. "Our ambition has never been to build the biggest agency. It has been to build one of the most respected agencies in the world for premium and luxury brands. From our growing work in London to our partnerships with some of the industry's most iconic brands, we're proving that a clear point of view, deep expertise and exceptional work can earn a place on the global stage. This recognition tells us we're building exactly the kind of agency we set out to create."

The recognition comes during a period of exceptional growth for FerebeeLane. The independent agency increased top-line billings 88% in 2025 over 2024. In the past year alone, FerebeeLane added $5 million in new business across luxury hospitality and premium consumer brands and generated an additional $3 million in organic growth from existing clients. The agency was also selected by Marriott International, following a global agency review, to join the company's approved agency roster for its luxury portfolio, further strengthening FerebeeLane's position as one of the industry's leading independent agencies specializing in premium and luxury brands.

About FerebeeLane

FerebeeLane is a brand strategy and creative agency founded in 2005 in Greenville, South Carolina by industry veterans Matt Ferebee and Josh Lane. The firm's expertise is engaging the modern affluent consumer, which it has done successfully for many of the world's top brands including Le Creuset, Blackberry Farm, Miele, Vail Resorts, Baker-McGuire Furniture, and The Ritz-Carlton. Learn more at ferebeelane.com.

SOURCE FerebeeLane