Ferguson and CADENAS PARTsolutions collaborate to enhance industrial customer experience in accessing and reusing CAD models and data

News provided by

CADENAS PARTsolutions

21 Sep, 2023, 11:25 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADENAS, a provider of 3D parts catalogs and product configuration solutions, has announced a collaboration with Ferguson Industrial, the nation's largest providers of PVF and MRO supplies and services supporting chemical, general manufacturing, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining and power industries, This collaboration introduces CADENAS PARTsolutions to Ferguson customers in the industrial industry, providing streamlined, on-demand access to discover, customize and download Automated Valve solutions.

Continue Reading

In a landscape where industrial engineers face persistent challenges like frequent design interruptions, delayed time-to-market and the integration of low-quality data, the role of advanced technological tools has never been more pivotal. The new online tool allows engineers to see 3D previews of products, make custom configurations and download models in various formats. "We reinforce quality in everything we do," said Chris Hutchens, category manager for Ferguson. "Part of that quality is making sure our industrial buyers can access whatever they need whenever they need it." Simplifying the process of accessing CAD product data is imperative for Ferguson Industrial's focus on customer success.

"It's not just about providing access to products; it's about offering a smarter, more efficient way to integrate those products into complex engineering workflows," said Jim Sullivan, Industrial Business Development Director for Ferguson. "Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in materials management and project execution, making the lives of engineers simpler, more productive, and increasingly innovative."

"One of the main values of the configurator is productivity and time savings," stated Sullivan. "It will benefit our customers and employees. Prior to launching the new tool, customers would mix and match different manufacturers' products. This process to create custom CAD files could take up to three weeks, but now it happens in a matter of minutes."

The CADENAS PARTsolutions tool revolutionizes how Ferguson customers search for and access our products. Additionally, the technology streamlines the broader workflow and lifecycle of engineering projects, leading to cost savings, increased efficiency, and, ultimately, greater innovation – enhancing the overall experience.

About Ferguson Industrial

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck
Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone:   513-453-0453
Fax:       513-453-0460

[email protected]
www.partsolutions.com
@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Also from this source

Access Casters Launches New Online Caster Configurator, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Concentric Offers Hydraulic Product Configurator to Streamline Engineers Design Process Online by Including 3D CAD Downloads, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.