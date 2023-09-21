Ferguson invests in VODA.ai to help support the water industry

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai, an AI-powered asset management solution for water and wastewater utilities, has announced a recent investment from Ferguson Ventures, the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm of Ferguson. VODA.ai's solutions help utilities make better-informed decisions using artificial intelligence. This collaboration with Ferguson, a leading North American value-added distributor serving the built-world industry, allows VODA.ai to concentrate on continued growth and distribution.  

VODA.ai offers water and wastewater utilities a more effective method for prioritizing repairs and capital improvement projects in their transmission, distribution and collection systems. VODA.ai's software has analyzed over 1 million miles of pipe across 17 states and 6 countries. "Ferguson is committed to building water-resilient communities by leveraging its business expertise," said Blake Luse, Managing Director at Ferguson Ventures. "We invested in VODA.ai to better support the US utilities' infrastructure needs and prioritize critical repairs." 

VODA.ai focuses on risk modeling, lead line management, leak monitoring, condition assessment and capital planning. Ferguson is a leading distributor in municipal waterworks, metering technology and treatment plant MRO supplies. Ferguson is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of water infrastructure. By combining VODA.ai's insights on pipe vulnerabilities and Ferguson's cutting-edge solutions and products, both entities can collaboratively enhance the longevity and reliability of water infrastructure systems.  

"We pride ourselves in helping water utilities preserve water, their most valuable asset," said Darren Campbell, Ferguson's National Senior Director of One Municipal. "Our Ferguson Municipal Technology Solution team, together with VODA.ai, will help our customers focus on repairing and replacing their pipes with the highest risk of failure, empowering them to allocate their capital expenditure budgets most effectively."  

Ferguson and VODA.ai have entered an exclusive distribution relationship in the US market, amplifying and accelerating VODA.ai's ability to serve utilities.  

George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai, added, "This investment and expanded collaboration with Ferguson marks a significant milestone in our mission to support the water industry. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to utilities across the country." 

For more information, visit www.voda.ai or send an inquiry to [email protected]

About Ferguson  

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises

About VODA.ai  

VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to provide risk modeling solutions and help water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide. It is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. VODA.ai's patent-pending artificial intelligence technology discovers patterns in pipe networks and enables science-based decision making.

