Ferguson Partners Announces Graham R. Beatty as New President

Veteran Executive Search Professional Appointed to Leadership Team

at Global Talent Management Firm

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferguson Partners (Ferguson), the leading talent management and strategic advisory firm for the global real assets industries, announced the appointment of Graham R. Beatty as President and nominee to the company's Board.

As President, Mr. Beatty will lead the growth of Ferguson's global executive recruitment practice and help build out both the company's international platform and its North American business. He will also stay actively involved in client matters along with developing strategic and operational responsibilities. He will report directly to William J. Ferguson, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and CEO of Ferguson Partners regarding the firm's advisory businesses and to the Board on enterprise matters.

Mr. Beatty will be based in the firm's New York office, and will frequent the company's Chicago headquarters as well as other Ferguson office locations across the globe.

Mr. Beatty is a recognized leader in the executive search and leadership assessment profession and brings more than twenty years of experience to his new role with Ferguson. Throughout his career, he has overseen C-suite executive search advisory and Board Director recruitment for numerous organizations across the real estate asset class, including investment management platforms, private equity backed portfolio companies, and real estate owners, operators, and developers. Mr. Beatty was most recently a Partner with Heidrick & Struggles International where he served as the Americas Real Estate Sector Leader since 2015 and helped build the global practice.

"As President, Graham is the ideal candidate given his deep expertise in the real assets industry, unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, and great respect by clients and colleagues alike. We are thrilled to have him on board," said William J. Ferguson. "With a track record of success and unique understanding of today's complex market, Graham is fully prepared to lead our company into the future by building upon Ferguson's current strengths and further expanding our proven talent management solutions."

"I'm excited to join the Ferguson team and help grow the platform at this critical juncture," adds Mr. Beatty. "Ferguson has fostered a well-deserved reputation as the premier real assets talent management firm, and I've long admired what the company has accomplished over the last four decades. Our philosophy on long-term expansion and belief in delivering superior client services align perfectly and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to help deepen the breadth of the existing Ferguson platform."

Mr. Beatty began his career in the financial services sector on the emerging markets fixed income desk at UBS, and has held positions with global executive search firms throughout his

career, including at Russell Reynolds Associates. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

About Ferguson Partners

Founded in 1989, Ferguson Partners has built a reputation as the premier firm dedicated to serving the talent management and strategic advisory needs of the real assets industries. With offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto, Ferguson Partners is unique in combining global reach with a boutique touch and highly specialized approach across four main business lines. For more information please visit fergusonpartners.com.

