Ferguson Selects Salesforce to Power its Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Ferguson, the largest U.S. distributor of plumbing supplies and a major distributor of HVAC equipment, has selected Salesforce to power its digital transformation. Ferguson will leverage the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform to gain a single source of truth and complete view of its commercial and residential customers wherever they are engaging with the company—whether online, in the showroom or plumbing counter, or on the phone—to better track and manage their projects from anywhere.

Ferguson has been a trusted wholesale supplier of direct-to-consumer and direct-to-business commercial and residential plumbing and heating supplies for more than 65 years with strong, often decades-long, relationships with contractors and individual consumers. With the spike in essential construction and home renovations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the temporary closure of local showrooms, Ferguson needed to rapidly digitize many key aspects of its business.

Ferguson will use Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Tableau CRM, and Experience Cloud to create more personalized and efficient experiences for customers across every channel, and enhance their associates' productivity with:

A Single Source of Truth: Salesforce's unified platform will give Ferguson a 360-degree of customer engagement across its different business units—enhancing associates' insight and knowledge of each customer and their project and enabling them to deliver more personalized service and support across every channel.

Connected Purchasing Experience: Salesforce's B2B and B2C commerce solutions will help streamline the buying process for customers—from initial inquiry to order processing and fulfillment. Experience Cloud will give everyone involved with a project more visibility, allowing Ferguson's associates to collaborate on orders with the customer through an online portal where they can view and manage supplies and materials.

Intelligent Insights and Recommendations: Tableau CRM will surface business insights from across the company and provide both associates and customers with proactive product recommendations and next best actions, such as replicating a previous order.

"Ferguson is a great example of a business reimagining itself for the all-digital world. Their vision is powerful—digitize every touchpoint and experience for their customers, partners and employees, while staying true to the essence of their brand," said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce. "We're proud to power their digital transformation and use the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform to make their vision a reality."

"Every decision we make is centered around our customers, and our customer relationships are truly the foundation of our business," said Michael Sajor, Global CIO and SVP, Ferguson. "It's important that we maintain these genuine connections and drive a personalized customer experience not only at our brick-and-mortar Ferguson locations and on our customers' project sites, but also in the digital space. Salesforce is an important tool that will help us link the two experiences, creating and celebrating the best digitally enabled human relationships. The end goal is a seamless experience for the customer no matter where and how they want to do business with us."

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Ferguson

Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $18.9 billion and approximately 26,000 associates in 1,400 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc (www.fergusonplc.com), which is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

