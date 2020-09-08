Ferguson Waterworks named Advance Valve Technologies®' trusted distributor and installer in Arizona and New Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Valve Technologies (AVT™) has strengthened its established relationship with Ferguson Waterworks, the nation's largest waterworks company by entered into a distributor and installer agreement covering the Arizona and New Mexico regions of the United States.

Ferguson Waterworks has been working with AVT, a manufacturer of insertion valves, for eight years. The company has successfully installed more than 200 4 to 12" AVT EZ Valves®. The company has also completed several large-size installs including a 20" EZ Valve installed on a ductile iron line. This line controlled the flow of a one-million-gallon water tank that fed 32 homes in New Mexico and installing the valve under pressure meant the residents did not lose their water supply.

Three technicians, who were already experienced in the install of the smaller AVT EZ Valve, were trained to install 14 to 24" valves. This enhanced partnership means Ferguson Waterworks now has highly experienced teams trained to install the full range of AVT EZ Valves. They will have increased access to valves and install kits meaning they can quickly respond to the need of the cities they service.

AVT President, Harry Gray said: "This strategic partnership is great news for the residents and businesses of the region. Ferguson has established and trusted relationships with local water utility operators and will now be able to ensure they can deliver even more reliable water networks. This means there will be no need to shut off water networks and less inconvenience will be caused to local people."

Ferguson's Sales Manager for Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Tim Malloy said: "We already have a great relationship with AVT and with more than 200 installs under our belt, we're confident we have the knowledge and experience to ensure we correctly advise our customers on the right products for their individual needs. This further formalized partnership between us and AVT means we have formed an even closer link with the EZ Valve subject matter experts."

The AVT EZ Valve is designed with a built-in isolation gate that allows the valve to be installed under pressure in challenging conditions. The valve allows customers to improve uptime, achieve greater environmental stewardship and make no impact on pipe integrity.

Media Contact

Emma Ardley-Batt

+44(0)7957 633 494

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Valve Technologies

Related Links

https://www.cs-nri.com/brands/avt/

