NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3QU Animation, New Hero, and Unanimous Games, today announced that the much-anticipated [email protected] Mobile Game is now available for download and play on iOS, Android, and Roblox. To take Fearless fans to the next level of engagement, 3QU and New Hero partnered with Unanimous Games, a full-service eSports company bridging the gap between eSports and the entertainment industries, to turn the animated film into a premium mobile game experience. Gamers can become their favorite characters from the Fearless animated film while acquiring supernatural baby powers to complete their mission.

Reaching the Netflix Top 5 watched films during its first week, the Fearless animated film boasts of culturally relevant character design with a diverse voice cast that includes Yara Shahidi (Melanie), Miles Robbins (Reid), Miguel J. Pimentel (Dr. Arcannis), Amari McCoy (Baby Kira), Jadakiss (Captain Lightspeed), Tom Kenny (Fleech), and Gabrielle Union (General Blazerhatch) with guest appearances by Angie Martinez, Fat Joe, and Dwyane Wade. The mobile game reflects this diversity and emphasizes the character's uniqueness by allowing fans to play as Melanie, Reid, Lightspeed, Blazerhatch, and Arcannis.

In addition, the [email protected] Mobile Game integrates the Fearless soundtrack by allowing gamers to play along to the original song 'Magic (Fearless Mix)' by Leegit, reinforcing the Fearless' brand commitment to empower and motivate everyday heroes through various facets of entertainment.

"Unanimous Games is excited to be a part of a project that aligns with the mission of our company; to create opportunities and projects that reflect a multicultural community. We are honored to develop a mobile game for such an inclusive animated film," said Tara P. Enahoro, Esq., Chief Operating Officer at Unanimous Games. In addition to this project prioritizing inclusion and diversity, the [email protected] Mobile Game will also be available to over 560 million African subscribers via MTN in the next few months.

LaSean Smith, New Hero Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder stated, "Fans of the Fearless animated film want to become their favorite characters. As a result, today's most engaging stories must be able to move between games, film, print, and merchandise. UG has made this a reality by bringing the characters literally into the hands of fans. This is the future of transmedia storytelling and UG continues to lead the way in bringing interactivity to culturally relevant stories."

Amari McCoy, actress, model, and voice of Kira, was immediately enticed with the game. "This is one of the best games I ever played! I love the creative power-ups and the music from the movie! It's so much fun seeing Kira and the rest of the characters," says Amari. Her highlights include the trampoline bounces, balloon rides, music, and seeing the Fearless characters maneuver their way through the game.

[email protected] Mobile Game is available for download and play on iOS, Android, and Roblox.

UNANIMOUS GAMES

Based out of New York City, Unanimous Games (UG) is a full-service eSports company bridging the gap between the eSports industry and the entertainment world. Our mission is to give an amplified voice to an underrepresented community of gaming enthusiasts. Not only are we providing an elevated gaming experience on the front end, our aim is to provide every gamer within our ecosystem the opportunity to explore the business of eSports on the back end as well. For additional information about UG, visit https://unanimousgames.com/.

3QU MEDIA

In 2014, founding partners Jon Christianson, Henry Skelsey, John Williams, and Jeremy Ross saw an opportunity to disrupt a high-cost and slow-moving animated film industry. Within just a few years, its innovative business model and approach to the creative, casting, and production processes allowed the company to deliver, on a rapid time table, four animated family feature films with leading talent from the music, film, social media, and TV industries. Streaming on Netflix starting October 2018, 3QU's first film, Gnome Alone, became an instant favorite forth American families. After [email protected]' release on Netflix, the trend will continue and North American audiences will soon be able to view 3QU's upcoming releases Charming and Trouble. Stay Tuned.

NEW HERO

Games. Film. Music. Television. New Hero produces animated film/TV, casual games, graphic novels, and music projects. By combining unique talent with transmedia stories that celebrate a new generation of heroes, New Hero partners with companies looking to bring compelling experiences and stories to their existing audiences.

