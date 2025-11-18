FERMÀT Launches AI Search Commerce Engine to Help Brands Capture AI Search Traffic from ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

The announcement comes as traditional search behavior undergoes a fundamental shift. Over half of Google searches now end without a click, and industry analysts predict a 25% drop in traditional search engine volume by 2026. Brands that once relied on SEO and paid search are now grappling with a new reality: consumers are asking AI tools for product recommendations, and most brands have no visibility into these conversations.

"Two years ago, my co-founder Shreyas and I launched FERMÀT Funnels to solve how brands convert the traffic they pay for," said Rishabh Jain, CEO and Co-founder of FERMÀT. "Now we're tackling an even bigger challenge: how do you convert people who are discovering products through AI Search? LLMs aren't search engines; they're answer engines, and they require an entirely new strategy."

Enterprise-Grade Solution for AI Discovery

FERMÀT's AI Search Commerce Engine provides three core capabilities previously unavailable to retail brands:

Monitor Prompts: Identify high-value AI prompts based on SEO data, marketing signals, product catalogs, and customer reviews to understand what consumers are asking.

Generate First-Party Content: Automatically create brand-owned, shoppable content tailored to natural language prompts and hosted on the brand's domain, optimized for LLM indexing.

Measure Visibility: Track which content drives visibility and conversions across AI answers with citation-level attribution, competitor benchmarking, and dynamic prompt expansion.

The platform follows structured data standards including JSON-LD schema markup, meta and canonical tag management, and has been tested for LLM visibility optimization across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Early Customer Results Validate Market Need

Already live with some of the fastest-growing CPG brands, FERMÀT's AI Search Commerce Engine is demonstrating measurable impact:

2x visibility lift in high-intent product categories

Shoppable articles successfully cited by ChatGPT in consumer product searches

Direct conversions attributed to FERMÀT-generated content

"Partnering with FERMÀT made it effortless to bring Beam's brand into AI Search," said Adrienne Bouchie at Beam Organics. "Seeing our content appear in ChatGPT and drive real conversions this early on proves how powerful this next wave of product discovery will be."

Special Launch Offer for Early Adopters

To accelerate brand adoption, FERMÀT is offering free access for the first six months to qualifying brands. The offer includes prompt tracking, generation of up to 20 pieces of shoppable content, and full visibility monitoring across major AI platforms.

Brands can request access by commenting "AI Search" on FERMÀT's LinkedIn announcement before December 31, 2025. The first 100 respondents will also receive $100 in credit to purchase products from FERMÀT partner brands.

"We've spoken with hundreds of retail brands over the past few months, and one thing is clear: content optimized for answer engines like ChatGPT is a must-have for 2026," added Rishabh Jain.

About FERMÀT Commerce

FERMÀT is a Series B AI-powered commerce platform that creates personalized shopping experiences between ads and checkout. The company offers three core products: AI Search, Dynamic Product Pages, and Funnel Builder, powered by the FERMÀT Commerce Graph intelligence layer. FERMÀT serves enterprise retail brands looking to optimize discovery, conversion, and customer experience across the evolving digital commerce landscape.

