Fermented Food and Drinks Market Size to Grow by USD 533.52 million | Packaging Innovations and Increasing Marketing Initiatives to Drive Growth | Technavio

Fermented Food and Drinks Market: Driver

The packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives are driving the fermented food and drinks market growth. Various players are differentiating their products from that of their rivals by using innovative packaging. In addition, many manufacturers are choosing environment-friendly alternatives such as green polyethylene made from sugarcane. These packaging innovations help in broadening the appeal of brands among retailers and consumers. During the forecasted period, more players are expected to launch products with innovative packaging in order to entice consumers.

Learn about other drivers impacting the growth of the market. Request Free Sample Report

Lawsuit and product recalls are challenging the fermented food and drinks market growth. Players in the global fermented food and drinks market are facing many lawsuits for their false advertising claims. The recall of fermented food and drink offerings over various issues is another challenge to the overall growth of the market. Product recalls can cause loss of company reputation, loss of consumer trust and loyalty, and a financial burden to the company. Many popular fermented food and drinks manufacturing players have recalled their product offerings. Such challenges will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, Independent retailers and convenience stores, specialty food stores, and online retailers), product (fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fermented dairy food and drinks, fermented bakery food, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hypermarkets and supermarkets distribution channel segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing retail industry, as well as the establishment of numerous retail outlets, are driving the sales in this segment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for cultured dairy products, which can be attributed to the growth of the overall organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. Accessibility in hypermarkets and supermarkets will propel the fermented food and drinks market growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the fermented food and drinks market in 2022, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the expansion of food chains, including Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and McDonald's, which use a high amount of processed cheese like cheddar cheese in their dishes. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Japan is the key country for the fermented food and drinks market in APAC.

Know about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Related Report

Taste Modulators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Peaches and Nectarines Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 533.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., HEINEKEN International B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Independent retailers and convinience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Independent retailers and convinience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Independent retailers and convinience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Independent retailers and convinience stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Independent retailers and convinience stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Fermented dairy food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Fermented dairy food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fermented dairy food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Fermented dairy food and drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fermented diary food and drinks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Fermented bakery food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Fermented bakery food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Fermented bakery food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Exhibit 119: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Segment focus

11.4 Carlsberg AS

Exhibit 123: Carlsberg AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: Carlsberg AS - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Carlsberg AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Carlsberg AS - Segment focus

11.5 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 127: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Danone SA

Exhibit 131: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 134: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Danone SA - Segment focus

11.7 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 141: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 142: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

11.9 HEINEKEN International B.V.

Exhibit 145: HEINEKEN International B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 146: HEINEKEN International B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: HEINEKEN International B.V. - Key offerings

11.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 153: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio