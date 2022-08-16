Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. Acquires Sauerkraut Business from Great Lakes Kraut Foods

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) has acquired Great Lakes Kraut Foods' Sauerkraut business from GLK Foods, LLC (GLK), uniting FFH's portfolio of premium fermented food brands with GLK's leading sauerkraut brands and extensive supply chain capabilities.

"We are encouraged by the results from the other brands in our portfolio, Bubbies and wildbrine, after integrating our traditional CPG discipline with the entrepreneurial teams in those great businesses," said Oliver Joost, FFH Co-President. "We believe that the acquisition of GLK's sauerkraut business will add critical supply chain capabilities and distribution reach to unlock our next chapter of growth."

"The GLK team is excited to welcome the acquisition by FFH of its sauerkraut business in Bear Creek, WI," said Ryan Downs, President of GLK. "FFH has a vibrant portfolio of brands to add to those of the GLK sauerkraut business and offers a business approach that will be an excellent fit for a business that has been family-owned for four generations. We have complete faith that our business is in great hands with the FFH team; and, as a new FFH shareholder, I am particularly excited to watch the brands grow and see the positive impact on the local community."

"With the acquisition of the GLK sauerkraut business, we gain capabilities in procurement, packaging solutions, and distribution that are very strategic to our vision," commented Jorge Azevedo, FFH COO. "The combined group will maintain a relentless focus on quality, customer service, and innovation as it seeks to deliver value to consumers, customers, suppliers, employees, and many other constituents."

ABOUT FFH

FFH is a food company dedicated to bringing together high-quality fermented food brands to reach a broader group of consumers and introduce them to the benefits of fermented foods. Founded in 2021 by Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim, FFH seeks to leverage its partners' deep industry expertise to accelerate the growth of its portfolio, as well as the fermented foods category. For more information, visit fermentedfoodholdings.com.

ABOUT GLK

GLK is a 4th-generation, family-owned company. For over 100 years, they have been making the finest quality kraut, growing to become the largest kraut producer in the world. The maker of America's top-selling brands, GLK Foods continues to be the leader in food product innovation through its Oh Snap brand and is committed to giving consumers choice, convenience, and quality in all their products.

