Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. Acquires Two Major Brands - wildbrine & Bubbies

MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. ("FFH"), established in late 2021, recently acquired two major brands – wildbrine and Bubbies – in the fermented foods category. FFH is committed to building a category leader by delighting its consumers with unwavering product quality, innovation, and brands. The company will also deliver executional excellence for distributors and retailers who are expanding in this rapidly growing area (expected ~10% CAGR from 2020 to 2025).

wildbrine & Bubbies

FFH's founders, Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim, bring a deep understanding of the food and beverage industry and a true commitment to supporting the growth of healthy food products.

"We see a huge opportunity to bring together the operating disciplines of traditional CPG businesses with the passion and innovation of entrepreneurial teams, and a fresh approach to connecting with our consumers," said co-founder Oliver Joost, formerly Head of Kraft Heinz Ingredients. "We learned from experience the absolute priority of establishing deep trust with retailers," he added.

Co-founder and former CFO of PepsiCo Brazil, Marcelo Marim, said, "Ultimately, franchises are built by a capable and cohesive team that is backed by long-term patient capital to keep investing in growing a category leader and a strong, modern business franchise. We are owner-operators who build for the very long term."

FFH will continue to build on the success of both the wildbrine and Bubbies brands through its partnership with Taylor Farms, the largest fresh vegetable grower and processor in the United States. Taylor Farms is a strategic minority equity investor in FFH and will help optimize FFH's supply chain to deliver the best possible service and value to FFH's retail customers.

"We're very excited to partner with the FFH team to support these great brands and help drive growth in the functional food category. We're passionate about delivering great tasting and healthy foods to consumers across North America and we look forward to our work together," says T. Bruce Taylor, Vice President of Organic for Taylor Farms.

FHH's recently acquired brands - wildbrine and Bubbies - have their origins in a passion for making great-tasting, high quality, naturally fermented foods.

wildbrine, located in Santa Rosa, California, is a producer of:

· Sauerkrauts · Kimchi · Srirachas · Salsas

In 2021, the company launched wildCREAMERY, a dairy alternative brand that uses wildbrine's fermentation expertise to develop the cultures that flavor the wildCREAMERY plant-based alternatives, which include:

· Sour Cream · Cream Cheese · Dips · Butters

"wildbrine has had many suitors over the years," said wildbrine co-founder, Chris Glab. "FFH is the first that shares our values, our customer-oriented approach, and a commitment to our employees and culture. They share our focus on deliciously nutritious food for our consumers, and our belief in strong relationships with distributors and retailers."

Bubbies Fine Foods, located in Ventura, California, is known for its flagship product: naturally fermented dill pickles. Over the years, the company has expanded its product offering to other fermented and pickled products, such as

· Bread & Butter Pickles · Sauerkraut · Relish · Horseradish

All are made with time-tested old-world methods, using only natural ingredients, and emphasizing a distinctive zesty taste.

John Gray, former CEO of Bubbies, said: "I am absolutely thrilled with this transaction. After spending 32 years building one of the premier brands in fermented foods, it is time to take the next step. The energy, smarts, and resources that FFH brings to Bubbies is very exciting for me and without question will take the company to new heights. I know that our fans, customers, retailers, and distributors will be eagerly anticipating great things to come from Bubbies' kitchen!"

FFH is looking to grow through internal product innovation and expanded distribution, as well as actively seeking acquisitions of fermented food brands and other healthy food products.

ABOUT FERMENTED FOOD HOLDINGS, INC.

Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. is a Miami-based food and beverage company dedicated to bringing together high-quality fermented food brands to reach a broader group of consumers and introduce them to the benefits of fermented foods. Founded in 2021 by food industry veterans Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim, Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. seeks to leverage its partners' deep industry expertise to accelerate the growth of its brand portfolio, as well as the fermented foods category. For more information, please visit www.fermentedfoodholdings.com.

ABOUT WILDBRINE

wildbrine is passionate about the impact of fermentation on food, experimenting with all the ways the natural transformation process of fermentation works and discovering new ways to deliver deliciously nutritious fermented products to consumers. The company is intensely committed to every step of the creation and production process, from fermenting vegetables, to using organic ingredients, to answering every customer's questions. Founded by Chris Glab and Rick Goldberg in 2011, wildbrine is widely recognized as an innovator in the fermented foods and plant-based marketplace. For more information, please visit www.wildbrine.com and follow @wildbrine on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT BUBBIES

For over 30 years, Bubbies has been crafting high-quality, fermented and pickled products and remains a category leader in fermented foods. Now a household name, the Bubbies brand has a devoted and growing fanbase that shares its vision of preserving the past through products and methods that are natural and authentic. As consumer interest in fermented foods continues to grow, expect new (and delicious) things from Bubbie's kitchen. All are welcome at her table. For more information, please visit www.bubbies.com and follow @bubbiespickles on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

CONTACT

MYSTY STEWART

707-235-7314

[email protected]

SOURCE Fermented Food Holdings, Inc.