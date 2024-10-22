Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. Names Jorge Azevedo as Chief Executive Officer

North America's Leading Producer of Sauerkraut Announces New Leadership Amidst Significant Growth

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermented Food Holdings , Inc. (FFH), the leading producer of high-quality fermented, functional foods in the U.S. announced today that Jorge Azevedo has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This marks FFH's first CEO appointment since its founding in 2021. Azevedo previously served as Chief Operating Officer since joining the company in 2022. The company until now has been led by Co-Presidents Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim. Oliver Joost moved to serve as executive chairman and continues as co-president, while Marcelo Marim remains co-president, acting CFO, and a member of the board.

Jorge Azevedo, CEO of Fermented Food Holdings, Inc.

"Jorge has integrity, ability, and drive, and embodies FFH's culture," said Joost. "His focus on category growth and long-term thinking will ensure stability and success for our industry partners and stakeholders. I'm confident that he and the team will strengthen FFH's leadership position in fermented and functional foods for decades to come."

With over 15 years of experience in business operations, sales, and brand development, Azevedo is recognized as a growth-focused, entrepreneurial leader. In his new role, he will oversee FFH's strategic direction, operational functions, and key partnerships while driving performance optimization across the brand portfolio, which includes Bubbies, wildbrine, and Flanagan Farm, among others. His extensive experience in scaling businesses, coupled with a passion for innovation, positions him to further FFH's mission of delivering flavorful, fermented, and functional foods that support a healthy lifestyle for everyone.

Before joining FFH, Azevedo was a founding partner and Chief Growth Officer at Planterra Foods, a plant-based start-up in Boulder, Colo., where he spearheaded strategic growth initiatives. Prior, he held a senior leadership role at Kraft Heinz as Head of U.S. Sales Execution and Finance, where was instrumental in the $16 billion post-merger integration of Kraft and Heinz retail sales. Azevedo began his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs before then earning his MBA with honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He completed his undergraduate at Brigham Young University.

"I'm honored to lead FFH at such an exciting time for the company, and the fermented foods industry as a whole," said Azevedo. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation of innovation, quality, and sustainability as we expand our product offerings and deepen our relationships with partners and consumers alike."

This announcement comes during a period of significant growth for FFH, with a 50% year-over-year increase over the past three years. Bubbies is now the go-to refrigerated fermented food brand in the U.S., while wildbrine leads as the most sought-after sauerkraut brand in the natural channel. Building on this momentum, the company recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of Flanagan Farm, a new organic brand of sauerkraut. In addition to expanding its product line, FFH recently established its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, to strengthen ties with its partners and the local farming community.

About Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH)

Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) is a leading producer of high-quality, fermented and functional foods, dedicated to delivering flavorful foods that support a healthy lifestyle. Proudly based in Madison, Wisconsin, FFH's growing brand portfolio includes Bubbies, wildbrine, Flanagan Farm, Silver Floss, Saverne, Hawthorne Foods, and Cortland Valley. For more information visit www.fermentedfoodholdings.com .

SOURCE Fermented Food Holdings, Inc